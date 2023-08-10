WHAT WE KNOW
The Blue Gators will make up for an exodus of skill position players with an experienced offensive line. Quarterback Cade Dardar, receiver Austin Mills, running back Blake Sylvester and tight end Cole Colligan, who collectively made their mark on the program for years, finally graduated.
Their replacements will move behind an interior line that lost only one starter in J-Paul Guidry.
"I think most coaches would take the offensive line if they could get one group returning," coach Stephen Hearen said.
Center Stacey Singleton has played every position on the line. Left guard Peyton Peebles is a four-year starter. Right tackle Joseph Rizutto has the best size at 6-foot-3, 230 lbs.
Dardar's replacement, Connor Edmond, is a savvy veteran. Edmond started as a sophomore at cornerback, Last year, he added receiver to his duties in the secondary. The senior also got some experience at quarterback when Dardar went down with an injury.
Andrew McCormick, who led the team in interceptions with six, will play primarily on offense where he'll try to ease the loss of Mills. Running back Hayden Pearson has ideal size at 6-foot and nearly 200 lbs. He could have a breakout year running behind the seasoned offensive line.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
Who will step up on defense? The unit, which is transitioning from a 4-2-5 to a 3-4 base, lost nine starters and the two that do return weren't on the first string for the entire season.
"How fast can the young guys progress? That's the biggest question to me," said Hearen, who identified the linebacking corps as the defense's strongest group.
Luke Curry is a returning starter at outside linebacker. He and Preston Peebles have big shoes to fill with the departure of last year's leading tackler, Hunter Fontenot.
The Blue Gators sent kicker Peyton Woodring to the University of Georgia and punter Badger Hargett to LSU. As incredulous as it sounds, special teams might not have much of a drop-off.
Alex Mahfouz, Cole Pesson and McCormick are vying for punter and kicker. Although they don't have the track record of Woodring and Hargett, the group has great potential.
HOW WE SEE IT
A youthful defense may have caused Hearen to lose some sleep as the season approaches, but don't feel sorry for the second-year coach. The Blue Gators know how to win games.
Ascension Episcopal prepares for District 8-2A each year with a tough non-district schedule. The Blue Gators will find out a lot about themselves after early games against Vermilion Catholic and Class 4A opponents Breaux Bridge and Plaquemine.
Five Players to Watch
Connor Edmond QB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Also a star soccer player, Edmond is an excellent all-around athlete who has played several positions during his career. He scored three TDs and intercepted a pass in a Week 10 win over Franklin last year.
Henry Neusetzer WR, 6-2 180, Sr.
Nuesetzer and Andrew McCormick will be targeted often in the passing game as the Blue Gators lost 1,500 receiving yards and 15 TDs to graduation. "Nothing changes how Henry plays," Hearen said. "Everything is full speed and max effort."
Evan Brown TE, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Brown moves to tight end after starting at outside linebacker last year. He'll combine with a stellar offensive line to open holes in the running game, and the senior should get ample opportunities to make catches.
Stacey Singleton OL, 6-3, 215, Sr.
Singleton and Peyton Peebles are the team's heart and soul. Hearen describes Singleton as "an unsung hero and a sharp guy who we'll lean on up front."
Peyton Peebles OL, 6-1, 225, Sr.
The most experienced player on the roster, Peebles has started on offense at guard or tackle since he was a freshman. As a senior, he'll anchor the left side of the line at guard.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Henry Neusetzer (6-2, 180, Sr.)*
WR Branon Mitchell (6-1, 170, Soph.)
WR Andrew McCormick (5-9, 160, Soph.)
TE Evan Brown, (6-0, 185, Sr.)
OT Caden Culpepper (6-0, 205, Jr.)*
OG Peyton Peebles (6-1, 225, Sr.)*
C Stacey Singleton (6-3, 215, Sr.)*
OG Charlie Milam (5-11, 180, Soph.)
OT Joseph Rizutto (6-3, 230, Jr.)*
QB Connor Edmond (5-10, 175, Sr.)*
RB Hayden Pearson (6-0, 195, Jr.)*
Defense
DE Jo Falgout (5-10, 185, Soph.)
DT Beau Leonard (6-0, 220, Sr.)
DE Hayes Beaullieu (5-10, 180, Soph.)
LB Luke Curry (5-9, 180, Jr.)*
LB Preston Peebles (5-11, 175, Soph.)
LB Luke Falgout (6-1, 175, Jr.)
LB Beau Domengeaux (5-11, 170, Jr.)
CB Hudson Campbell (5-10, 170, Soph.)
CB Zach Price (6-0, 180, Sr.)
FS Andre Abshire (5-10, 165, Soph.)*
SS Christian Singleton (5-9, 170, Jr.)
Coaches
Head coach: Stephen Hearen (6-6).
Assistant coaches: Jay Domengeaux (Offensive Coordinator/QBs), Scott McCullough (RBs/OLBs), Joey Holt (TEs/D-Line), Karl Broussard (O-Line), Lane Broussard (D-Line/TEs), Gus Maraist (WRs/CBs), Colby Hebert (ILBs/O-Line), Brandon Mitchell (D-Line).
2023 Schedule
Aug. 31 PLAQUEMINE
Sept. 8 VERMILION CATHOLIC
Sept. 15 Patterson
Sept. 22 BREAUX BRIDGE
Sept. 29 West St. John
Oct. 6 CATHOLIC-NI
Oct. 13 WEST ST. MARY
Oct. 20 LOREAUVILLE
Oct. 27 Delcambre
Nov. 3 Franklin
2022 Results
Lost Plaquemine 18-16
Lost Vermilion Catholic 48-24
Lost Patterson 69-52
Lost Breaux Bridge 28-21
Beat West St. John 42-0
Lost Catholic-NI 20-17
Beat West St. Mary 47-0
Beat Loreauville 24-0
Beat Delcambre 45-7
Beat Franklin 41-14
Playoffs
Beat Patrick Taylor 43-0
Lost St. Charles 49-17
Last 5 years
2022: 6-6
2021: 8-4
2020: 7-1
2019: 8-3
2018: 9-3