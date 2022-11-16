Ascension Episcopal’s Peyton Woodring grew up playing soccer and admits starring as a football player was never a thought, let alone a dream.
In fact, Woodring had no plans of playing high school football for the Blue Gators, despite being known for his toughness as a receiver, defensive end and safety in three years of middle school ball.
“I didn’t really enjoy it that much in middle school,” said Woodring, who has a 4.0 grade average and scored a 28 on his ACT.
As his freshman season arrived, Woodring learned the Blue Gators needed a kicker. Considering his soccer background, he had a change of heart and joined the team.
Despite no kicking experience, Woodring hit 40 of 45 extra points and made half of his six field goals with a long of 33 yards to finish with 49 points in his first season.
“I never thought about being a kicker,” said Woodring, whose No. 15 Blue Gators play at No. 2 St. Charles at 7 p.m. Friday. “My freshman year, I was decent. I could make kicks from 40 yards.”
Not dissatisfied with his performance, his competitive nature and drive took over. He became more serious in his pursuit to excel as a kicking specialist. Woodring got former St. Thomas More star Gunnar Raborn as a kicking coach. Raborn, who played at Alabama and McNeese State, worked with Woodring three times per week focusing on technique.
“I just really started to train hard,” Woodring said. “I’m very competitive and I like being the best no matter what I’m doing. So I just focused on my training, worked hard with my coach and got better.”
He began to see better results. As a sophomore, Woodring made 39 of 41 extra points and 5 of 7 field goals with a long of 38 yards. As a junior, he made made 44 of 45 PATs and 13 of 17 field goals with a long of 56.
Woodring’s senior season has been his best. The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder has made 43 of 45 PATs and 10 of 15 field goals, including a 60-yarder against Franklin.
“Obviously, Peyton is exceptionally talented as a kicker,” coach Stephen Hearen said. “We saw a little of that during his freshman year, but we all know that talent alone isn’t going to get it done. He worked extremely hard to get there he is today.”
As a result, Woodring is rated the nation's No. 1 kicking prospect, received an Under Armour All-American and accepted a scholarship offer from Georgia in June.
“It’s really exciting,” said Woodring, who plans to sign with the Bulldogs in December. “For them to believe in me enough to give me a scholarship, it’s great.”
“It’s not often specialists get the opportunity at the next level with a scholarship,” Hearen said. “I was really excited for him and he is such a mature kid that he handled it extremely well all the way through. He has a level of humility about him that you don’t usually see. He’s a special player, but even more, he’s a special individual.”
Woodring knows the expectations are lofty as he prepares for college, but he and Hearen agree “he’s ready for it.”
“Being the No. 1 kicker in the country and getting a scholarship offer from Georgia is awesome and it is cool to get that type of recognition for all of my hard work,” he said. “But it won’t mean anything if I don’t go out and do it on the next level. There’s pressure, but pressure is what I enjoy. I do better under pressure."
“Peyton has a lot of confidence in himself and having that amount of self-confidence helps,” Hearen said. “He is a good athlete and he has a great work ethic. Peyton has worked himself into a spot where he never feels he is out of range.”