ST. MARTINVILLE - The second half belonged to St. Martinville in its home game against parish rival Breaux Bridge on Friday.
The Tigers scored 27 consecutive points after trailing at the half to earn their first win of the season. Quarterback Kaden Zenon accounted for five touchdowns – three passing and two rushing – in the 40-19 win.
“We told them at the half to remain patient and keep trusting the scheme and the process.” Tigers coach Vince DeRouen said. “We were moving the ball up and down the field. We stalled in the red zone twice. We were trying to press, press, press. We told them to relax and get back to the basics.”
Zenon completed 8 of 12 passes for 191 yards. Arizona State commitment Cullen Charles had four catches for 165 yards and three TDs. On the Tigers' first play from scrimmage, Zenon tossed an 80-yard touchdown to Charles, who was left uncovered on the left sideline.
“I feel like the connection between us has always been there,” Charles said. “It just took a little while to get there. The world saw (Friday). Everybody is starting to pay attention now.”
Breaux Bridge (1-2) answered with two scores to take a 13-7 lead at the half. Quarterback Kelby Hypolite scored on a one-yard keeper in the first quarter. Hypolite threw a 12-yard TD pass to Sage Chevalier in the second quarter.
Breaux Bridge turned the ball over on downs on its first possession of the third quarter. On the next play, Zenon connected with Charles in almost the same exact spot - this time for a 72-yard score and a 14-13 lead.
“Cullen beat the cornerback off the line,” Zenon said. “I'm going to give my receiver a chance by throwing him a good ball to catch.”
Zenon, who found Charles from 11 yards out on the Tigers' next possession, ran for two scores to increase the lead to 34-13 in the fourth quarter. On both plays, he faked a handoff to tailback Steven Blanco before darting through the middle of the line.
“They forced our hand the way they were keying on Blanco and flying to the ball,” DeRouen said. “We know what Kaden can do. He's a gamer. He’s tough.”
Cristian Matthews, who rushed for 112 yards on 20 carries, brought Breaux Bridge within 34-19 when he scampered 75 yards with 6:30 remaining. Freshman Charles Lee returned the ensuing onside kick 60 yards to the end zone for the Tigers (1-2).
“We knew we could do it,” Charles said. “It was just a matter of putting the pieces together all week, not clowning around and taking practice seriously. I'm really proud of the guys. We had good practices, and it showed (Friday).”
Zenon rushed for 119 yards on 11 carries with scoring runs of 23 and 65 yards. Blanco carried 19 times for 122 yards. Hypolite ran for 115 yards on 18 attempts and completed 9 of 17 passes for 123 yards.
“It felt good,” Zenon said. “It's time to get on our winning streak - time to get it rolling. Our offensive line told us they had it this week. We trusted our line and ran it behind their backs.”