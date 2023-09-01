YOUNGSVILLE – Nearly a year ago, the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators opened the season with a tough loss to Plaquemine.
It was so tough and such an agonizing defeat that Blue Gators head coach Stephen Hearen believes it lingered in the psyche of his players for the next three weeks.
“Last year, we lost a heartbreaker to Plaquemine to begin the season,” Hearen said. “That lost really hurt our confidence and it carried over through the early part of the season.”
After Thursday’s 23-20 win over the Green Devils (0-1) in the season opener, Hearen and the Blue Gators not only got revenge, but they are hoping the victory has a lingering effect in a positive way.
“Hopefully it’s the exact opposite of what happened to us last year,” Hearen said. “It’s an unbelievable win for us and I hope that it can give us some confidence moving forward. Anytime you can win a close game like this, it makes the kids believe even more.”
Offensively, the Blue Gators (1-0) were led by senior quarterback Connor Edmond, who looked like a one-man wrecking crew against the Green Devils. Edmond did most of his damage on the ground, as he rushed for 127 yards on 21 carries, while completing six of 17 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown to senior tight end Evan Brown.
Brown finished with a game-high 62 yards on two receptions. Hayden Pearson and Brandon Mitchell each contributed with rushing touchdowns in the win.
“We have a lot of new faces out there on the field offensively,” said Hearen, whose Blue Gators will play host to Vermilion Catholic at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. “Offensively, we’re going to continue to get better, and I definitely think we grew up out there (Thursday).”
Considering how many new players they are relying on offensively, the Blue Gators expect to lean on their defense more, at least in the early on. And the defensive unit didn’t disappoint, especially in the first half when they held the Green Devils to 47 yards (40 rushing, 7 passing) of total offense en route to taking a 17-0 lead at halftime.
“We knew defensively we were going to have to keep (Tyrese Mosby) and (John Walker V) bottled up as much as we could,” Hearen said. “That was the key for us. We couldn’t allow those guys to get going if we were going to be successful.”
Mosby, who had 38 yards on 12 carries in the first half, finished with a game-high 143 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries, while Walker finished with 86 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries (8 carries for 14 yards in first half).
“Mosby is one of the best running backs we will see all year,” Hearen said. “It was important that we bottle him up, especially on first contact. When we got to him, we couldn’t let him get out of it.”
The Blue Gators held Plaquemine to 257 yards of total offense (40 passing, 217 rushing) for the game, while forcing three turnovers (2 fumbles, 1 interception).
“We had to play with great energy to win this game,” Hearen said. “We could not be successful if we didn’t play defense with great energy.”