SULPHUR - One year after finishing as the Division IV state runner-up, Opelousas Catholic had hoped to make a return trip again this season.
However, they fell one game short of accomplishing that feat as they were defeated 4-3 by Catholic High of Pointe Coupee in the Division IV select semifinals.
In what had been a pitcher's duel through the first five and a half innings, was broken open by Catholic-PC with a four run bottom of the sixth inning to take a 4-0 lead.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Lady Vikings nearly put together a comeback, when they scored three runs. Ludeau reached on an error and scored on a RBI single by Alexis Lafleur to cut the deficit to 4-1. After another single by Aubee Carriere and ground out for the second out of the inning, the Lady Vikings benefitted from a two-run error that pulled OC to within one at 4-3. However, that's as close as they would get as the Lady Vikings were thrown out at second base.
Ashley Little was the losing pitcher allowing four runs on five hits, while striking out four in six innings.
Offensively, the Lady Vikings were led by Little, Kadence Faul, LaFleur and Carriere allow whom recorded a single.
Catholic-PC were led offensively by Hannah Dugas and Lilli St. Germane, who both homered in the sixth inning.