Opelousas Catholic thrived in every aspect of the game on its home field Tuesday.
In the circle, Ashley Little threw a one-hitter. Defensively, the Vikings played error-free baseball with several web games. Offensively, they had 12 hits in a 9-0 regional playoff win over St. Edmund.
The fifth-seeded Vikings (23-9) will travel to Ruston later this week in the Division IV select quarterfinals to face fourth-seeded Cedar Creek (17-13), a 12-7 winner over No. 13 Ouachita Christian.
Little, who struck out 11, took a perfect game into the fifth inning when she issued her only walk.
"She never misses a beat," coach William Pitre said. " She worked ahead early in the count. She stayed down in the zone. Those two things are recipes for success, especially in the postseason."
Pitre praised junior catcher Brooklyn Gerald, who has been calling pitches since her freshman year.
"All of our pitches come straight from Brooklyn," he said. "Her and Ashley work really well together."
The Vikings and Blue Jays met during the regular season in District 6-1A play with Opleousas Catholic winning 6-0. Pitre said both games were closer than the score indicated. On Tuesday, the Vikings led 3-0 until a six-run explosion in the sixth inning.
Offensively, Madison Ludeau led the way with three hits. Grace Luna, Madison Gussman and Gerald had two hits apiece. The Vikings had five extra base hits.. Luna, Ludeau, Gerald and Kaydence Faul hit doubles, and Aubree Carriere had a triple.
"We started to turn it on with the bats towards the end," said Alexis Lafleur, who drove in two runs. "We weren't satisfied with three runs."
"Grit," said Pitre, when asked how to describe his team's style of play. "We've been talking about grit all year, whether it's at the plate hitting - on defense - or in the circle."