A year ago, the Opelousas Catholic softball team fell just short of its goal of winning a state championship.
The Vikings finished as Division IV state runner-up after losing to Calvary Baptist 8-4 in the final.
That loss has served as fuel to the fire for the Vikings, who entered this season focused on finishing the job.
"Our expectation is the same every year and that's to go win state," said coach Will Pitre said, whose team is No. 3 in the LHSAA's unofficial power ratings. "I think losing in the final last year has really motivated us."
Considering the Vikings returned all but one player from last season's team, the expectations are high this season.
"Every year is a new year," Pitre said. "I would think that we are the favorites this year. We lost in the final to Calvary Baptist, and they aren't in our division anymore. But we still have some very good teams in the division like Catholic High of Pointe Coupee (No. 1 in the power ratings), Cedar Creek (No. 5) and St. John No. 2). Any of those teams can be considered the favorite. All of them have gotten better. It's going to be tough."
The Vikings (17-7) don't have seem to have many flaws as they combing strong pitching, defense, and offense.
In the circle, OCHS is led by Ashley Little (8-4, 2.58 ERA, 114 strikeouts, 28 walks) and Kadence Faul (7-2, 3.17 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 15 walks).
Little was an all-state selection last season and is the ace of the staff.
"Ashley has always been a big strikeout pitcher," Pitre said of the sophomore. "The thing she is doing this year is trusting her defense, and that's not to say she is allowing teams to put the ball in play. But she is letting them work behind her."
The Vikings are equally stout on offense with freshman shortstop Madison Gussman (.431, four home runs, five doubles, two triples, 18 RBIs), junior catcher Brooklyn Gerald (.457, five HRs, nine doubles, one triple, 29 RBIs) and Little (.452, six HRs, six doubles, 27 RBIs) leading the way.
"Offensively — especially the top half of the lineup — has gotten it done," Pitre said. "Our top three hitters in the lineup are all hitting above .400."
As the regular season winds down, the Vikings are hoping to play their best ball by the time the playoffs arrive.
"We realize that everyone we play is going to give us their best shot," Pitre said. "The key for us is to keep looking forward. Don't look backward. No matter if it is good or bad, just continue to look forward."