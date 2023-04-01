BROUSSARD Opelousas Catholic tuned up for the Division IV playoffs with a three-game sweep at the select softball tournament this weekend in Broussard.
The Vikings defeated Academy of Our Lady (12-2), Mount Carmel (10-5) and Hanson Memorial (14-0) with four regular season games remaining.
"It gets you ready for the postseason," Vikings coach Will Pitre said of the round-robin tournament, which was held Friday and Saturday at St. Julien Park.
"All the competition is good. You're not going to play any slouches. That's what you're going to see in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals."
On Saturday morning, the Vikings spotted Mount Carmel an early 2-0 lead before evening the score in the bottom of the first inning. Opelousas Catholic (20-8) added a pair of runs in the second inning and never looked back.
"I thought we played well," Pitre said. "It started in the circle. Both pitchers pitched well. Our catcher called a good game. Offensively, we hit the ball and ran the bases. We got it done."
Kaydence Faul (9-2) pitched 4 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts to get the win against Mount Carmel (11-10). Faul also got the win Saturday afternoon against Hanson, tossing a four hitter over five innings with four strikeouts.
"She did great," Pitre said. "She does exactly what we tell her to do. She goes out there, competes, throws strikes and lets her defense work. That's what she did."
When Mount Carmel pulled within 7-5 in the fifth inning, Pitre brought in ace pitcher Ashley Little, who closed the door on the Cubs.
Little (9-4) faced the minimum nine hitters over three innings with five strikeouts. The Cubs got an infield hit to lead off the seventh, but their base runner was called out for leaving the bag too soon on an attempted steal.
"Ashley did exactly what we needed," Pitre said. "She came in and got a big strikeout. She actually ended up getting two strikeouts, which shut down any momentum they had."
Little, who hits in the three-hole, had a double with four RBIs. Third baseman Aubree Carriere had two hits and four RBIs with a three-run homer in the fourth inning.
The Vikings pounded out 14 hits with six doubles. Brooklyn Gerald, Emma Ludeau, Alexis Lafleur, Grace Luna and Carriere had two hits apiece.
"We hit it hard,' Pitre said. "We did a good job of playing small ball and big ball. We hit singles and doubles. We can get a bunt down if needed."
The Vikings, who returned all but one player from last year's team that finished as runner-up to Calvary Baptist, have won 10 of their last 12 games. Their only two losses were narrow setbacks to Division II select No. 1 Buckeye and Division II non-select No. 3 Beau Chene. OC lost 3-1 to Buckeye and 2-1 to Beau Chene.
"This is the best we've played all year - in the last three to four games," Pitre said. "We've done it all. We've had good pitching, good defense and we've hit the ball."