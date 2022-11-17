The No. 15-seeded Opelousas Catholic Vikings will look to continue their playoff run on Friday, but it'll require a big road upset of No. 2 seed Central Catholic of Morgan City to do so.
In the mind of coach Thomas David, a complete performance in all three phases will be necessary to knock off such a high seed.
“Hopefully, at this point of the season, you have your system figured out. It is too late to make big changes so it comes down to which team will execute better,” David said.
One weapon the Vikings hope to take away is Central Catholic senior running back Damondrick Blackburn. Blackburn has over 2,000 rushing yards on the season, and it will be up to linebackers John Michael Jarrell and Jordan Luna to lead the front seven in stopping him, according to David.
“[Blackburn] is a cornerstone of what they do. Any time you face a player with over 2,000 yards on the season it’s a real problem,” David said.
The Vikings have just as much of chance of winning state as any other team, because in football anything can happen, according to David.
“You know it’s a game where anyone can beat anyone. We try not to think about the seed too much. It’s just who wants to make the plays on any given night,” David said.
Playing on the road isn't being looked at as a negative in David's mind.
“This is why you play. To get to these moments and show what you can do, you know, have a chance to shine,” David said.
It's simply a matter of not falling off in any one area.
“You gotta be sound defensively and in all phases of the game. Obviously, teams that have made it to this point in the season are. So, if you fail to execute in any phase that is where they’ll find the edge to win the game,” he said.