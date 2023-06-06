The Southside High School softball program enjoyed a winning campaign this past season, going 18-14 and earning a playoff berth for the third consecutive season.
However, next season, Southside will take the field under new leadership as Paige Hulin has been hired as the Sharks softball coach.
“I am super excited about this opportunity,” Hulin said. “Southside is a very young program, and I feel it is a great place for me to start.”
Hulin, who has two years of coaching experience as an assistant at Acadiana High and Clinton High in Mississippi, replaces Ashley Ray.
“Southside has a great group of girls with a lot of talent,” Hulin said. “They are a super energetic bunch, and that’s a big thing for me. I can’t wait to get started.”
The 24-year-old Hulin, who starred at Lakeshore High in Mandeville where she was a three-time first team all-district selection before continuing her career at the college level in Mississippi. Hulin played at Copiah-Lincoln Community College for a year before transferring to Mississippi College.
“I’ve always had a desire to become a head coach one day,” Hulin said. “Probably even more once I became a college athlete. So, when the opportunity came open, I had to try for it.”
“It was kind of hard to leave Acadiana High,” Hulin said. “I loved the job, and I loved working there, but it wasn’t hard because of the job. It was hard to leave because of the kids. I know I was only there for one year, but I built a lot of relationships in that time.”
And because of those relationships, Hulin wouldn’t have left the Rams for anything other than a head coaching opportunity.
“I wasn’t planning to leave Acadiana,” Hulin said. “I wasn’t leaving unless it was for a head coaching job. If it wasn’t this head coaching job, I don’t think I would have left.”
This past season, Hulin, who coached Acadiana’s outfielders, helped coach Kevin Smith and the Rams go 20-10 and reach the Division I select quarterfinals.
“She was our outfield coach and worked with our slappers,” Smith said. “She has a great knowledge of the game and does a good job getting the information across to the kids. I think she will do well at Southside and help their program grow.”
Hulin’s vision for the Sharks’ program is to one day lead them to the state softball tournament.
But for now, she will take advancing beyond the second round of the playoffs, which is as far as the Sharks have advanced in the four years the program has competed for district honors.
“The goal is definitely to get this program to state, and we’re going to push really hard for that,” Hulin said. “We also know the facility is new, so we need to build that up. It’s going to be a learning year, but I’m excited about it.”