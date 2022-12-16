YOUNGSVILLE Kialen Phillips was a scoring machine in Breaux Bridge's first round game against Northside at the Southside Tournament on Thursday.
The 6-foot-3 senior posted a career-high 42 points with 17 coming in the fourth quarter as the Tigers prevailed 69-67.
It was the fourth straight win for the Tigers (5-3), who will face Zachary, a 70-37 winner over Abbeville, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
"I told our team to go into the game with energy and play our game," Phillips said. "Don't speed it up. Stay focused."
The Tigers took an early 7-0 lead. Jakylon Thomas hit a 3, followed by a basket by Phillips and a Daylon Perrodin free throw.
Northside, which shot 1 of 9 from the floor in the opening minutes, suddenly warmed up and used a 15-0 run to move ahead 17-9 with one minute left in the quarter.
"We had a horrible start," Vikings coach Jason Herbstler said. "We made a little run and had a chance to be up eight points at the end of the quarter, but they went down and got a lay-up.
"I felt like that was the turning point in the game."
Zion McCoy scored 10 of his team-high 20 points in the second quarter for Northside, which held a 33-30 lead at the half. In the third quarter, McCoy was held to three points as Dailey Potier and Thomas took turns guarding him the length of the court.
"They played more aggressively by denying (McCoy) the basketball," Phillips said. "They made him work for it. That was really big."
There were six lead changes in the second half. Bri'trevian Lee's free throw at the 4:25 mark of the fourth quarter gave the Vikings their final lead (52-51).
Potier's bucket moved the Tigers ahead 62-56 at the 2:30 mark. The Vikings cut it to 64-63 on three free throws by McCoy, but missed a potential game-tying 3 with 20 seconds remaining. Breaux Bridge closed the door from the free throw line.
"That's one of the things I commended our guys on," BBHS coach Kevin Wiltz said. "In practice, we shoot a lot of free throws. Tonight, we finally hit some. It was clutch for our players to step up.
"I was proud of our fight, our grit. It was a big win against a great team. Something for us to build upon going forward. We've battled a lot of injuries. We're just starting to get back to playing real basketball."
Lee came off the bench to score 14 points for the Vikings. Jayden Dugas added 11 points with Jamarian Johnnie scoring 10.
"We missed a lot of easy shots," Herbstler said. "Breaux Bridge did a good job on the offensive glass. If you give them two or three opportunities, they're going to score and they did.
"We weren't good enough defensively. That's something we really have to fix going into the Christmas break. We have to get tougher and get stops. We've been able to score the ball, but we haven't defended well. In a close game, you better get some stops."