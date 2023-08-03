What we know
Notre Dame doesn’t have a lot of returning starters, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have experienced players on the depth chart. The Pios will have nine new starters on both sides of the football, but a number of them received a lot of playing time a year ago.
“We have had it like this before where we didn’t have many returning starters, but a lot of players back who received playing time,” Pios coach Lewis Cook said. “We had a large senior class last year, but we feel good about the players we have back.”
Among the players the Pios will be counting on offensively is quarterback Jackson Link, who started five games a year ago as a sophomore, running back Joe Quebodeaux, who was among the players that rotated in the backfield and offensive lineman Luke Schultz and Matthew Brown, who are technically the only returning starters for Notre Dame.
“We’re going to have a little experience at quarterback and in the backfield,” Cook said. “The playing time Jackson received last year has been extremely valuable and it is only going to help him this year.”
What we don’t know
For years, the Pios have been fortunate not to have to be concerned about their kicking game. However, that won’t be the case this year.
Although they have what Cook believes to be viable candidates, the Pios aren’t entering the season knowing success in the kicking and punting games is inevitable.
“The kicking game is a work in progress for us,” Cook said. “For the past few years, we had the luxury of having a kicker and a punter or one person handling both for us. But we don’t have that luxury this year. The kicking game is such an important part of the game.
"We have some guys vying for the job, but we’re still auditioning. While I think we’re going to be OK in the kicking game, it’s definitely a question mark for us right now.”
How we see it
Regardless of what the Pios lose to graduation, they are always a team expected to enjoy success. While they don’t have a lot of household names on the depth chart, the Pios again have enough talent to be a threat.
If the Pios avoid injuries to key players during the non-district portion of its schedule, succeed in the kicking game and have their inexperienced secondary step up, the Pios will once again be in position to make a lengthy postseason run.
Players to watch
Sam Kirsch DT, 6-2, 230, Sr.
Kirsch plays with tremendous passion and is the anchor of the Pios’ defensive line. Kirsch is very athletic, plays with a high motor and does a great job of getting off of the football.
Jackson Casanova LB, 6-1, 205, Jr.
Casanova wasted little time proving himself ready to man the outside linebacker position for the Pios a year ago. Casanova, who led the Pios’ defense in tackles, will move to inside linebacker this season which will enable him to display his sideline-to-sideline speed.
William Prevost LB, 6-0, 190, Jr.
Prevost is very similar to Casanova, not only in stature but in style of play. Prevost runs extremely well, is a physical tackler and has a high football IQ. The Pios’ coaching staff expects Prevost to be among the team’s leading tacklers by season’s end.
Luke Schultz OT, 6-3, 265, Sr.
Schutz is fresh off of a junior campaign in which he started every game for the Pios. An aggressive run blocker, Schultz does a great job of utilizing his mobility to get down the field on screens and long runs.
Joe Quebodeaux RB, 5-9, 190, Sr.
Quebodeaux is a strong and physical downhill runner for the Pios. He not only has a great understanding of the game, but he has great vision and is deceptively fast. While he has a knack for making the first defender miss, Quebodeaux is powerful enough to run through would-be tacklers.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Jacob Trahan (6-0, 180, Sr.)
WR Leyton Faul (5-0, 160, Jr.)
TE Hayden Johnson (5-11, 205, Sr.)
OT Luke Schultz (6-4, 265, Sr.)*
OG Jack Cassidy (6-1, 240, Sr.)
C Collin Lawson (6-0, 220, Sr.)
OG Matt Brown (6-1, 235, Sr.)*
OT Landon Mouton (6-2, 250, Jr.)
QB Jackson Link (6-0, 180, Sr.)
TB Joe Quebodeaux (5-9, 190, Sr.)
FB Ben Rosinski (5-11, 170, Sr.)
Defense
DE Jack Guidry (6-1, 180, Sr.)
DT Sam Kirsch (6-2, 230, Sr.)*
DT Christian Patin (5-10, 200, Sr.)
DE Walker Venable (5-10, 170, Sr.)
LB Jackson Casanova (6-1, 205, Jr.)*
LB William Provost (6-0, 190, Jr.)
LB Keefer Kelbaugh (6-0, 175, Sr.)
CB Keagan Semmes (6-0, 160, Jr)
CB Jaiden Andreport (5-7, 155, Sr.)
FS Eli Gros (5-9, 150, Jr.)
SS Luke Privat (5-11, 160, Sr.)
Coaches
Head coach: Lewis Cook (392-92)
Assistant coaches: Dustin Albaugh, John Brahan, Chad Broussard, Lew Cook, Trey Cormier, Wes Jacob, Kevin Magee, Jimmy McCleary, Jacob Molbert, and Chris Stevens.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 31 Southside
Sept. 8 ST. MARTINVILLE
Sept. 15 COMEAUX
Sept. 22 Teurlings
Sept. 29 Cecilia
Oct. 6 LAKE ARTHUR
Oct. 13 Vinton
Oct. 20 DEQUINCY
Oct. 27 GRAND LAKE
Nov. 3 Welsh
2022 Results
Beat Southside 21-13
Beat St. Martinville 35-14
Beat Comeaux 34-14
Lost Teurlings 38-14
Lost Cecilia 25-24
Beat Lake Arthur 63-14
Beat Vinton 41-6
Beat DeQuincy 49-0
Beat Grand Lake 45-7
Beat Welsh 56-28
Playoffs
Beat Lake Charles Prep 41-40
Beat Episcopal 47-0
Lost St. Charles 17-10
Last 5 years
2022: 10-3
2021: 9-3
2020: 8-2
2019: 8-2
2018: 13-0 (state champions)