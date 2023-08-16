WHAT WE KNOW
The Pirates plan to be much more diverse on offense. Last year, Caden Campisi averaged around 30 carries per game while rushing for 2,000 yards as a senior.
Coach Cory Brodie has a host of skill players who will move around the field. There are five players who are mostly interchangeable at fullback and wingback with three senior receivers and two quarterbacks.
Bradyn Bearb and Jedd Devoltz are returning starters at wingback. Both will rotate at fullback with Daylon Landry. Sabe David and Dane Frick will see action at quarterback.
A first-team all-district shortstop, David has a strong arm and will take the bulk of the snaps. Frick, who will primarily operate out of the shotgun, is a running threat at Wildcat.
"Everybody knows we can run the ball," Brodie said. "It will be a huge advantage, knowing we have balance on offense."
Senior receiver Andre Marceaux is one of seven returning starters on offense. Tight end Carter Petry led the team in receiving as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder is young for his class.
"He turns 16 next month," Brodie said. "I feel like he is going to develop into one of the best tight ends in the area."
Defensive line and outside linebacker should be the team's biggest strengths. All three defensive lineman and three of four linebackers are returning starters. Frick, a junior linebacker, led the team in tackles. Kicker Gannon Smith also returns.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
There aren't any glaring concerns.
The Pirates are breaking in two new starters in the secondary. Those spots haven't necessarily been solidified. Two of the best offensive linemen graduated, and some of the skill players will rarely come off the field.
Devoltz is a returning starter at defensive end. Bearb and Frick return at linebacker. The trio could get worn down at times, especially in the early season heat.
HOW WE SEE IT
Brodie's first freshman class is now in its junior year and has taken a leadership role. The future looks even more promising when you consider that there are only six seniors on the roster.
"My first year, we had 50 players and 23 were freshmen," Brodie said. "Maybe six of our starters were old enough to drive a car."
The Pirates were a few plays away from a winning season in 2022. Three losses were by a total of nine points. Two were one-point games.
North Vermilion edged Kaplan on a last-minute touchdown. Brodie said the Abbeville game was decided by a half-yard. Against Church Point, the Pirates had a chance to run out the clock but turned the ball over on downs with a three-yard gain on 4th-and-4.
The pendulum could swing in the Pirates' favor this time around.
"The players trust what we have going on," Brodie said.
Five Players to Watch
Remy Broussard DE, 6-1, 220, Jr.
Broussard is a big-time baseball player who emerged as a pass-rusher last season with four sacks against Rayne.
Jedd Devoltz RB/DE 6-1, 230, Sr.
Brodie said Devoltz is a "weight room junky." The senior has the size and strength to gain tough inside yardage.
Daylon Landry RB, 5-8, 165, Jr.
Brodie challenged Landry in the spring game against Bunkie. He responded with 10 carries for 134 yards and a TD.
Hayes Broussard OL/LB 6-0, 205, Jr.
A second-team all-district linebacker as a sophomore, Broussard is receiving rave reviews for his performance in camp at offensive guard.
Andre Marceaux WR, 5-7, 160, Sr.
Marceaux is a quick, reliable receiver with good hands. The Pirates turned to him when they needed a big pass play last year.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Andre Marceaux (5-7, 160, Sr.)*
TE Carter Petry (6-2, 230, Jr.)*
OT Kevin Small (6-1, 278, Soph.)
OG Hayes Broussard (6-0, 205, Jr.)
C Zach Marceaux (5-8, 210, Jr.)*
OG Talen Fruge (5-10, 230, Sr.)*
OT Isaac Saltzman (5’11, 248, Jr.*
QB Sabe David (5-11, 174, Soph.)
RB Bradyn Bearb (5-11, 195, Jr.)*
RB Jedd Devoltz (6-1, 230, Sr.)*
RB Daylon Landry (5-8, 165, Jr.)
Defense
DE Jedd Devoltz (6-1, 230, Sr.)*
NG Wyatt Bourque (6-1, 185, Jr.)*
DE Remy Broussard (6-1, 220, Jr.)*
LB Hayes Broussard (6-0, 205, Jr.)*
LB Bradyn Bearb (5-11, 195, Jr.)*
LB Dane Frick (5-9, 165, Jr.)*
LB Brant Shexnayder (5-11, 220, Soph.)
CB Javarion Landry (6-0, 155, Sr.)*
CB Gunner Bourque (5-8, 152, Jr.)
FS Coy Terro (5-7, 140, Jr.)
SS Grant Stelly (5-8, 150, Sr.)*
* - Returning starter
Coaches
Head coach: Cory Brodie (8-13).
Assistant coaches: Jared Duhon (OL/DC), Codey Mire (DB/QB), Seth Hebert (RBs/OLB), Savion Meaux (WRs/DB), Dylan Gaspard (Offensive Assistant/Freshmen)
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 North Vermilion
Sept. 8 BERWICK
Sept. 15 LAGRANGE
Sept. 22 RAYNE
Sept. 29 Beau Chene
Oct. 6 CROWLEY
Oct. 13 Erath
Oct. 20 ST. MARTINVILLE
Oct. 27 CHURCH POINT
Nov. 3 Abbeville
2022 Results
Lost North Vermilion 13-12
Lost Berwick 36-8
Beat LaGrange 40-14
Beat Rayne 34-14
Beat Beau Chene 50-19
Beat Crowley 49-35
Lost Erath 37-22
Lost St. Martinville 34-14
Lost Church Point 36-29
Lost Abbeville 14-13
Last 5 years
2022: 4-6
2021: 4-7
2020: 4-3
2019: 7-5
2018: 10-4