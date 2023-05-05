Opelousas Catholic pitcher Taylor Hollier stifled Catholic High of Pointe Coupee's bats for the second time this season when the District 6-1A rivals met in the Division IV select quarterfinals in Opelousas on Thursday.
Although the Green Hornets defeated the Vikings 1-0 on April 1, Hollier surrendered only two hits and the run was unearned. In the rematch, the southpaw held Catholic PC scoreless until the seventh inning in a 3-2 win.
"Our starter did an awesome job," Vikings coach Justin Boyd said of Hollier. "He kept them down."
Hollier (8-1) recorded two outs in the seventh inning before a walk and a base hit resulted in Boyd bringing in reliever Alex Breaux. The fifth-seeded Hornets (26-10) drew another walk and scored on a wild pitch.
A single brought in a second run, but shortstop Jordan Luna recorded the final out with two runners on base to send the fourth-seeded Vikings into the semifinals against No. 1 Ouachita Christian.
"I was definitely nervous that last inning," Boyd said. "They have a good team with good hitters. My guys showed their toughness. Each of them wanted the ball hit to them for that final out."
Luna and center field Mark Collins were on top of things defensively for Opelousas Catholic. Collins made a diving catch and a leaping grab, and he also hit a solo home run.
"That's where my success comes from," Hollier said. "My defense plays great behind me. Without them, I don't know where I'd be at."
Hollier allowed seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts while throwing 66 of 99 pitches for strikes. He was charged with the Green Hornets' two runs.
"We had some defense to get out of potential jams," Boyd said. Taylor had some good strikeouts. He's done it all year.
"The right-handed hitter they had at the plate had gotten some good swings against Taylor, so I thought I'd give them a different look. Alex has a good arm. He's pitched in the state finals before."
The Vikings (24-9) scored two runs in the second inning. Catcher John Michael Jarrell drew a leadoff walk. Beckett Boyd followed with a triple to right field. Designated hitter Kross Gillen drove in Boyd with a single.
Collins led off the third inning with his fifth home run of the season. With the Catholic PC pitcher focused on painting the outside corner, both Boyd and Collins went to the opposite field with their hits.
"It was a 2-0 count," Collins said. "I was hunting a fastball down the middle. When he threw it outside, I went with the pitch. It felt amazing. I dropped my bat right away and started jogging."
Collins shrugged off his two defensive plays.
"We practice so hard and so much that when game time comes, it feels natural," he said.
Boyd led the Vikings with two hits. John Parker Trahan and Kullen Stelly each singled.
Opelousas Catholic will face Ouachita Christian (26-8) at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur. The Vikings and Eagles met in the 2019 title game with Ouachita Christian winning 7-1. The other Division IV semifinal pits No. 2 Ascension Catholic (24-8) vs. No. 3 Glenbrook Academy (24-8).