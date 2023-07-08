NEW IBERIA - When you watch Westgate High's Jaboree Antoine in-person, there's a lot to like.
However, when college coaches watch him on film, they realize there is a lot to love about the Tigers' junior quarterback/defensive back.
Antoine has all the intangibles and a great combination of size and speed that has established him as a top-notch prospect in the Class of 2025.
"From the college coaches I have talked to, they have told me that they like my athleticism and my ball skills," Antoine said. "They love my speed and my explosiveness."
And those are all the things Tigers head coach Ryan Antoine loves as well.
"Jaboree has always had the intangibles," coach Ryan Antoine said. "He just has that knack, that thing you just can't teach. He is truly above average in everything that he does."
Jaboree Antoine has continued to garner attention on the recruiting trails this summer, and he was recently listed as a 5-star recruit by 247Sports.
"I was jumping around the house when I found out that I was a five-star," Jaboree Antoine said. "I had been waiting for that."
But Jaboree Antoine isn't close to being satisfied, in fact he still feels his game and ability isn't being respected.
"I still feel disrespected," Jaboree Antoine said. "I feel I deserve more because I believe I am the best in the country in any class."
While Jaboree Antoine, who is 6-2 and 190-pounds, is playing both ways for the Tigers, his future in college is in the secondary.
"I have been playing defense since I was young," Jaboree Antoine said. "I love defense. I love being able to hit people. So, I definitely want to play defensive back at the next level."
And that's good, because all of Jaboree Antoine's 17 scholarship offers thus far are to play cornerback or safety. Among the college football programs to offer Jaboree Antoine are Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Texas and Miami.
But Ryan Antoine has no doubt that Jaboree Antoine could play quarterback on the Division I level, if he wanted to.
"He just sees things before they happen," Ryan Antoine said. "He is just the type of player that everyone wants to be around. He is being recruited as a cornerback and safety and he is a Power 5 recruit at those positions. But I think he can play Division I at quarterback also. However, his claim to fame will be at cornerback or safety."
As a sophomore, Jaboree Antoine completed 105 of 186 passes for 1,650 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for 303 yards and one touchdown on 89 carries.
Defensively, Jaboree Antoine was equally stout as he finished with 39 tackles, six interceptions, 12 pass breakups and one touchdown.
"Jaboree has all of the measurables," Ryan Antoine said. "He's a long and rangy. This kid just goes out and makes plays."
Although he doesn't have a timetable on when he will verbally commit to a program, Jaboree Antoine knows what he is looking for in whomever he chooses.
"I'm looking to go somewhere that will be like home and where I will be comfortable," Jaboree Antoine said. "I want to go somewhere that will get me ready for the next level."