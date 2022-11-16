CARENCRO – The last time the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams faced the Carencro Bears, it was an exciting gam ... with a thrilling finish.
While the Rams claimed a 21-20 win over the Bears in Week 9, it was Carencro head coach Tony Courville’s decision to go for the two-point conversion oppose to kicking a potentially game-tying PAT, that drew the ire of many.
As did the play call that ensued.
Even Lafayette Parish School board member Britt Latiolais, the PA announcer for the Rams, questioned the play call during a friendly back-and-forth with board president Tommy Angelle in the Nov. 9 meeting.
“Well, first of all, who goes for a 2-point conversion out the Shotgun?” Latiolais asked rhetorically with a chuckle.
Nevertheless, Courville stands by the decision to go for the lead.
“I believe in our young men, and I believe in our coaching staff,” Courville said. “I don’t have any regrets about going for two or the play call that we made. I know you have got to have broad shoulders to handle the criticism that comes, but it is something we felt good about. No regrets.”
Less than three weeks later, the Bears (7-2) will get an opportunity to avenge that loss to the Rams (8-3) – although with higher stakes – when Carencro will play host to Acadiana at 7 p.m. on Friday in the regional round of the Division I select playoffs.
“This is opportunity No. 10 for us,” said Courville, whose Bears haven’t played a game since losing to the Rams due to byes. “Playing against Acadiana is our next opportunity. It just so happens to be a district opponent, a rival. But we’re just excited to have another opportunity to play.”
In the win over the Bears, the Rams were led by running back Keven Williams, who rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Carencro were led by Chantz Ceasar after he rushed for more than 100 yards and passed for two touchdowns. Williams has rushed for 1,522 yards and 20 touchdowns on 183 carries, while Ceasar has passed for 1,258 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 861 yards and 15 touchdowns on 141 carries.
Rams head coach Matt McCullough expects it to be another good game, considering the job Carencro’s coaching staff does.
“It’s always a good football game anytime we play each other,” McCullough said. “They are a good football team. They do a good job of coaching on both sides of the ball. We’re going to have to play well to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Echoing McCullough when talking about his Bears, Courville said Carencro must do a better job of capitalizing when opportunities present themselves.
“We crossed the midfield four times and didn’t score,” Courville said. “We had a turnover and two drives killed by penalties. Acadiana is well-coached, and their players execute their offense really well. We have to hope they make some mistakes, because the team that makes the least amount of errors is going to win.”
McCullough, whose Rams avoided a three-game losing streak when they defeated Carencro, believes his team has done a better job preparation-wise since their last meeting with the Bears.
“The bottom line is we have got to go out and play well,” McCullough said. “We have prepared better but we have to show it on the field. We have to do a good job of playing a complete game.”
Considering he expects another close game Friday, Courville admits he won’t hesitate to once again play for the win, if the situation calls for it.
“It all depends on the time of the game, how we’re playing and how much is left on the clock,” Courville said. “I won’t say I’m a gunslinger, but I’m aggressive. I’ve been aggressive my entire career. We’re going to continue to be aggressive.”