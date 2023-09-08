Teurlings Catholic quarterback Preston Welch continued to put on a passing clinic Friday night.
For the second straight week, the senior threw four touchdown passes with no interceptions in a winning performance on the Rebels' home turf. Welch completed 6 of 8 attempts for 149 yards as the Rebels disposed of Avoyelles 45-14.
"I think he's gotten stronger and more athletic," Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said of his three-year starter. "People sometimes say the game slows down for players. I think that has happened for him."
Avoyelles (0-2) went three and out on its first possession. On fourth-and-10 from their own 29-yard line, the Mustangs punter was stuffed at the 19. On the next play, Welch tossed a TD pass to Bradford Cain.
Cain, who added a 31-yard TD catch on the Rebels' next drive, was lined up in single coverage on the right side. He beat the Avoyelles cornerback, who fell down on the play.
"Preston and Bradford grew up together," Charpentier said. "They've been doing that since they were knee-high, and it showed. It comes natural for them. They have a lot of the same ideas and know where each other is going to be."
The Rebels ran only eight plays in the first half, but were able to forge a 28-0 lead at intermission. On their second possession, the Mustangs went three and out again. A nine-yard punt on fourth-and-six gave Teurlings Catholic another short field at the 34.
Welch completed a nine-yard pass to tight end Jack Purser on first down,followed by the scoring strike to Cain. Four of Welch's eight TD passes this season have been to Cain.
"It's great to have a senior wide receiver as a leader," Welch said. "We played our (brand) of football tonight. We played as one - not as individuals. That's something we've been working on."
The lead increased to 21-0 on a 10-yard pass from Welch to Purser in the second quarter. Charpentier gave his two backup quarterbacks an opportunity to play after Welch's 33-yard TD pass to Cade Cother in the thiird quarter.
"The game has definitely slowed down," Welch said. "I think I've upped my film study and understanding of the game. Other than that, I think I have a lot more confidence in the game plan."
The Rebels turned to their rushing attack later in the second half. Tailbacks Brodie Spring and Reece Smith combined for 116 yards on 10 carries with each scoring a touchdown. Senior linebacker Nick Dellumo scored the Rebels' final touchdown of the first half on a 66-yard fumble return. Charlie Mader added a 45-yard field goal and was perfect on extra points.
"We need him to scoop it up more often," Charpentier said of Dellumo. "He's fast. He's on the 4 X 100 relay team. He had an interception last week. We're really happy when the ball finds his hands because he can take it the distance."
The Rebels now turn the page to next week when they'll travel to LaPlace to take on St. Charles Catholic (2-0). The reigning Division III select champions came from behind to beat reigning Division II non-select champion Lutcher on Friday. The Rebels rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat the Comets last year in Lafayette.
"We have to keep improving," Charpentier said. "St. Charles is one of the best teams in the state. They've shown that they can compete across all five classes. They do some really unique things, especially on the defensive side of the ball."