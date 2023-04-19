District 7-1A track meet
(Held at Franklin High)
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Highland Baptist 140, 2. Central Catholic 126, 3. Hanson 75, 4. Covenant Christian 73, 5. Vermilion Catholic 71, 6. Jeanerette 16, 7. Centerville 14.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Kiara Comeaux, Highland, 12.10; 2. Marley Moore, Vermilion Catholic, 12.20; 3. Star August, Jeanerette, 12.30; 4. Diamond Walters, Jeanerette, 12.50.
200 – 1. Kiara Comeaux, Highland, 26.13; 2. Mallory Dupre, Covenant, 27.64; 3. Marley Moore, Vermilion Cathoilc, 28.63; 4. Alaina Winslow, Covenant, 28.88.
400 – 1. Kiara Comeaux, Highland, 1:02.91; 2. Marley Moore, Vermilion Catholic, 1:05.78; 3. Maddison Carey, Covenant, 1:09.82; 4. Anna Perello, Highland, 1:10.20.
800 – 1. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 2:38.92; 2. Gianna Case, CCMC, 2:43.13; 3. Allene Martin, Highland, 2:46.96; 4. Madi St. Blanc, Hanson, 3:02.50.
1600 – 1. Ella Blake, Highland, 5:51.91; 2. Gianna Case, CCMC, 6:00.50; 3. Amelia Perello, Highland, 6:02.72; 4. Madi St. Blanc, Hanson, 6:43.96.
3200 – 1. Ella Blake, Highland, 12:42.69; 2. Amelia Perello, Highland, 13:59.52; 3. Gianna Case, CCMC, 14:13.20; 4. Madi St. Blanc, Hanson, 15:04.14.
100H – 1. Ava Claire Calais, CCMC, 16.70; 2. Zoei Thibodeaux, Vermilion Catholic, 17.80; 3. Bree Duhon, Vermilion Catholic, 17.90; 4. Ella LeBlanc, Hanson, 19.81.
300H – 1. Ava Claire Calais, CCMC, 49.37; 2. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 51.06; 3. Aneiah Dennis, Centerville, 53.93; 4. Ella LeBlanc, Hanson, 54.11.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Covenant Christian (Carey, Cessoine, Dupre, Johnson) 52.91; 2. Hanson 55.44.
4x200 – 1. Covenant Christian (Carey, Cressoine, Dupre, Galliano) 1:53.36; 2. Hanson 1:57.51; 3. Central Catholic 2:08.
4x400 – 1. Covenant Christian (Carey, Cressoine, Dupre, Galliano) 4:33.50; 2. Highland Baptist 4:35.91; 3. Central Catholic 5:01.48; 4. Hanson 5:12.82.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, 5-1.75; 2. Natalie Sloane, CCMC, 4-6; 3. Elizabeth Harris, Highland, 4-4; 4. Madelyn Compton, Hanson, 4-4.
Pole vault – 1. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 10-6; 2. Carlisle Quackenbos, Vermilion Catholic, 9-6.
Long jump – 1. Kiara Comeaux, Highland, 16-9.5; 2. Caroline Galliano, Covenant, 16-0.5; 3. Jorden Geason, CCMC, 15-6; 4. Bree Duhon, Vermilion Catholic, 13-10.
Triple jump – 1. Jorden Geason, CCMC, 32-10.5; 2. Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, 32-5; 3. Kayla Broussard, Vermilion Catholic, 30-2; 4. Zoei Thibodeaux, Vermilion Catholic, 28-6.
Discus – 1. Addison Grizzaffi, CCMC, 99-4; 2. Sanaa Bailey, CCMC, 77-1; 3. Jakayla Paul, Centerville, 75-8; 4. Anna Kate Hagle, Vermilion Catholic, 73-9.
Javelin – 1. Addie Lovell, Hanson, 113-11; 2. Charlie Ann Fuhrer, CCMC, 100-4; 3. Anna Kate Hagle, Vermilion Catholic, 94-0; 4. Addisen Yates, Highland, 93-8.
Shot put – 1. Bri’Yannah Johnson, CCMC, 30-11; 2. Yvette Olivier, Highland, 27-7.75; 3. Trea’lyn Frederick, Jeanerette, 26-9; 4. Addison Jaccuzzo, Covenant, 25-11.25.
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Hanson 171, 2. Covenant Christian 88, 3. Highland Baptist 74, 4. Central Catholic 58, 5. Centerville 52, 6. Jeanerette 50, 7. Vermilion Catholic 37.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Loren Wells, Hanson, 11.10; 2. Damondrick Blackburn, CCMC, 11.20; 3. Eugene Foulcard, Hanson, 11.21; 4. Kevon Evans, Covenant, 11.30.
200 – 1. Tajh Williams, Vermilion Catholic, 23.47; 2. Eugene Foulcard, Hanson, 23.55; 3. Carsen Hebert, Covenant, 24.46; 4. Kevon Evans, Covenant, 24.57.
400 – 1. Landon Winslow, Covenant, 55.76; 2. Peyton Trosclair, Covenant, 56.53; 3. Jay’vion Coleman, Centerville, 58.25; 4. John Uze, Hanson, 58.32.
800 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland, 2:04.67; 2. Neil Mason, Highland, 2:11.162; 3. Britt Coyle, Covenant, 2:46.96; 4. Leon Munoz, Centerville, 2:21.70.
1600 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland, 4:53.83; 2. Neil Mason, Highland, 4:57.67; 3. Britt Coyle, Covenant, 5:11.45; 4. William Landry, Hanson, 5:16.85.
3200 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland, 10:08.03; 2. Neil Maosn, Highland, 11:14.91; 3. Owen Davis, Covenant, 12:15.30; 4. William Landry, Hanson, 12:16.95.
110H – 1. Gabe Baker, Hanson, 15.50; 2. Bryan Wiggins, CCMC, 18.23; 3. Morris Walters, Jeanerette, 18.88; 4. Dallas Halligan, Hanson, 18.94.
300H – 1. Dallas Halligan, Hanson, 44.24; 2. Luke Miller, Hanson, 44.64; 3. Bryan Wiggins, CCMC, 45.75; 4. Connor Lally, Covenant, 48.73.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Hanson (Baker, Foulcard, Wells, LeBlanc) 44.98; 2. Vermilion Cathoic 45.77; 3. Central Catholic 47.10; 4. Covenant Christian 47.61.
4x200 – 1. Vermilion Catholic (Bessard, McLain, Tajh Williams, Ty Williams) 1:34.11; 2. Hanson 1:36.13; 3. Covenant Christian 1:40.50; 4. Central Catholic 1:41.0.
4x400 – 1. Covenant Christian (Coyle, Lally, Winslow, Trosclair) 3:50.63; 2. Centerville 4:01.52; 3. Hanson 4:01.87; 4. Central Catholic 4:29.24.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Kelby Guillory, Jeanerette, 6-2; 2. Gabe Baker, Hanson, 6-0; 3. Loren Wells, Hanson, 5-6; 4. Landon Winslow, Covenant, 5-6.
Pole vault – 1. Nathan Adams, Hanson, 12-0; 2. John Uze, Hanson, 11-0.
Long jump – 1. Kelby Guillory, Jeanerette, 19-7.5; 2. Loren Wells, Hanson, 19-2; 3. Ethan LeBlanc, Vermilion Catholic, 17-11.5; 4. Bronson Charles, Highland, 17-8.
Triple jump – 1. Kelby Guillory, Jeanerette, 41-5.25; 2. Drake Rock, CCMC, 36-5.25; 3. Dallas Halligan, Hanson, 35-3.5; 4. Andrew Burgess, Hanson, 32-4.5.
Discus – 1. Milton Schexnayder, Centerville, 135-1; 2. Justin Suire, Highland, 131-0; 3. Jamari Ayrow, Centerville, 116-8; 4. Gary Bourgeois, CCMC, 96-3.
Javelin – 1. Reid Lovell, Hanson, 169-3; 2. Traville Frederick, Jeanerette, 143-9; 3. Lucas Pickens, CCMC, 135-1; 4. Luke Mclain, Vermilion Catholic, 131-0.
Shot put – 1. Milton Schexnayder, Centerville, 46-3; 2. Jamari Ayrow, Centerville, 40-11; 3. Justin Suire, Highland, 40-6.5; 4. Javonte Williams, Jeanerette, 37-7.