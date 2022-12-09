NEW ORLEANS — It was the sixth state championship game for the St. Thomas More Cougars’ football program with four state championships.
And it would be hard to argue against Friday’s thrilling 52-48 victory over crosstown rival Lafayette Christian at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans as being the crown jewel of the bunch.
“It’s going to be hard to top this one,” STM’s hall of fame coach Jim Hightower said.
A season that began with doubts the first year after the Walker Howard era ended culminated in state championship for the ages.
“I don’t think anything’s even close,” Hightower said. “We lost one half of football to Catholic High (Baton Rouge). Otherwise, it was a pretty spectacular season."
For the Cougars, being the District 4-4A champions of arguably the state's toughest league and then beating a district colleague added to Friday’s special achievement.
“We played teams that beat us last year and quality football teams like Brother Martin and Catholic High,” Hightower said. “Then that murderer’s row in district. I’m super proud of this group.”
A group that had preseason expectations a little lower than St. Thomas More’s program is used to.
“Everybody thought the ceiling for this football team was 7-3 going into the year,” play-by-play announcer Danny Jones said. “I could see 6-4 and I could see 7-3. Instead, inside that locker room and inside that football program, I think they knew they had something special.”
Adding to the excitement was playing in the Superdome again after the last three state finals took place in Natchitoches and Lafayette.
“There’s definitely been a lot more fan excitement this week leading up to the game,” STM athletic director Kim Broussard said. “I don’t believe you can ever really duplicate the experience for players or coaches of being able to play in the Dome.”
The most unique aspect of this state title for the Cougars, though, was surviving the first Lafayette Parish matchup ever.
"There’s no question playing another team from the parish added to the excitement, especially being from the same district,” Broussard said.
"We're going to have to go to work on defense I guess over in Lafayette, but we know how to play some offense," Hightower laughed.
In only four other state championship games ever did two teams from the six-parish Acadiana region meet in the state finals. Iota and Port Barre met in both 1999 and 2002, while Notre Dame and Catholic-New Iberia played in 2017-18.
“Hats off to Lafayette Christian Academy,” Hightower said. “They have a hell of a ballclub. They compete every inch of the field there. It was a tough, tough ballgame as we expected.”
As agonizing as the second straight state finals loss was for the Knights, it was also an unforgettable finish to a memorable season.
Lafayette Christian’s loss in the state finals was hardly a step back for the Knights’ program.
Since losing in the Division III state finals last season, the school elected to play up two classifications to Class 4A to join the powerhouse district with St. Thomas More, Teurlings and Westgate.
“When I made the decision to make the big move from 2A to 4A, we had a lot of doubters,” The Family Church pastor Jay Miller said. “Some of our people asked, ‘Are we ready?’ or ‘Maybe we should wait another year or two?’
“I sat down with (coach) Trev (Faulk) and talked to him about it. He said, ‘I’m for whatever you decide, but if you decide to move up, we’ll be ready.’”
The Knights were.
Playing one of the state’s toughest schedules in one of the state's toughest districts, LCA reached the state finals.
“Going into the season, my hopes were that if we could win two playoff games, that would be good,” Miller said. “That would show the naysayers that we could compete at that level.”
For a fanbase used to blowout victories, it was a season of memorable games for the Knights.
“This has been one of the most exciting seasons we’ve ever had,” Miller said. “The energy and excitement with all the big crowds at all the great games we played on our schedule was just so exciting. It brought so much attention to our program.
“I really think the it’s going to trickle down to the other sports on campus as well.”