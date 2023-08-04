WHAT WE KNOW
Church Point first-year head coach Rob Pool brings a load of experience and graduated from the mentorship of former head coach John Craig Arceneaux, who resigned the position in Church Point after last season.
Pool’s first year will be made a heck of a lot easier by returning senior starting quarterback Jaden Reese. The 6-2, 240-pounder spent the majority of his time under center last season. While the plan is to play him there some this year as well, Pool’s plan is to find as many ways as possible to get the ball in his hands.
Church Point’s running game should be strong as usual behind Reese and will get a boost from Opelousas Catholic transfer Dawson Stelly. The senior saw significant action in the Vikings’ flexbone attack last year and should fit into the Bears’ spread wing-t seamlessly.
They’ll have a strong and experienced offensive line to run behind as well and a defense that picked up a lot of experience last year, with Pool believing he has plenty of defensive depth.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Church Point is losing a wealth of backfield talent in the graduation of Tylon Citizen, now at UL as a preferred walk-on. Citizen was a potential home run every time he got the football with his elite speed. That'll be tough to replace.
They’re hoping Stelly, junior Jaheim Moore and junior Tyrese Boast can fill the sizeable gap vacated by the home run threat.
Potentially without some explosiveness in the backfield, it'll also be critical for the Bears to show they can produce an effective passing game when needed.
And while the vast majority of the coaching staff returns, the void of longtime head coach Arceneaux is an issue the 2023 Bears will have to prove it can overcome.
HOW WE SEE IT
Reese is one of Acadiana’s most overlooked talents and should be able to carry this offense.
The key to Church Point’s success will be how well it replaces Citizen and its success on the defensive end. With eight starters back on that end, Church Point should more than hold its own.
With Pool being the defensive playcaller since he arrived in Church Point, having that unit in tact should help the Bears enjoy a relatively smooth transition.
Overall, the winning tradition should continue in the District 4-3A race.
FIVE TO WATCH
Jaden Reese, QB, 6-2, 240, Sr.
Last year’s starting quarterback will be used more as a jack-of-all-trades in the Bears backfield this season. He is the obvious focal point and a player Pool believes is ready to take the next step.
Dawson Stelly, RB/LB, 5-6, 170, Sr.
The Opelousas Catholic transfer brings a compact frame and is a classic wing-t back. At 5-6. Stelly is going to appear out of nowhere on most plays and should provide an immediate impact for his team.
Carter Fontenot, OG, 6-0, 250, Sr.
The senior will anchor a big and physical offense line that returns only two starters. However, all five weight in at 200 or more pounds and should do a good job of providing running lanes.
Da'Marion Guy, LB, 5-7, 200, Sr.
Pool is a big believer in his front seven on defense, and Guy will anchor that group at inside linebacker.
Braxton Meche, 5-10, 260, NG
Meche will anchor a defensive line that leads a Church Point defense that brings back eight starters. Like its offensive line, Church Pont should be able to dominate the point of attack with size alone.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Austin Zmeskal (5-8, 160, Sr.)*
WR Jarrison Reese (5-6, 140, Soph.)
TE Bryce Lejeune (6-0, 170, Sr.)
OT Gavin Benoit (6-0, 251, Sr.)*
OG Carter Fontenot (5-11, 250, Sr.)*
C Dylan Marks (5-11, 250, Soph.)
OG Landon Angelle (5-7, 210, Sr.)
OT Braxton Leblanc (6-3, 240, Jr.)
QB Jaden Reese (6-0, 240, Sr.)*
RB Jaheim Moore (5-5, 150, Jr.)
RB Dawson Stelly (5-5, 170, Sr.)
Defense
DE Braxton Meche (5-9, 245, Sr.)*
DT Wyatt Daigle (5-7, 240, Sr.)*
NG Izaiah Dominguez (6-2, 310, Soph.)*
LB Jordan Grissom (5-6, 140, Soph.)
LB Da’Marion Guy (5-6, 210, Sr.)*
LB Gage Carrier (5-10, 160, Sr.)*
CB Michael Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.)
CB Blathon Citizen (5-8, 150. Fr.)
FS Tyrese Boast (5-7, 146, Jr.)*
SS Keedyn Ragusa (5-8, 140, Soph.)
SS Chad Brooks (5-10, 175, Soph.)*
Coaches
Head coach: Rob Pool
Assistant coaches: Tyler Pierce (Defensive Coordinator/ Linebackers), Eddie Bergeron (defensive line), Jamal Broussard (Safeties), Bart Baudoin (Corners), Kirk Lavergne (Offensive Line), Casey Benoit (Running backs), Jude Garrett (Wide Receivers)
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 EUNICE
Sept. 8 KINDER
Sept. 15 Rayne
Sept. 22 PINE PRAIRIE
Sept. 28 Mamou
Oct. 6 PORT BARRE
Oct. 13 Northwest
Oct. 19 Ville Platte
Oct. 27 Kaplan
2022 Results
Beat Eunice 26-12
Beat Kinder 44-36
Beat Rayne 52-47
Beat Pine Prairie 58-13
Beat Mamou 58-6
Beat Port Barre 60-0
Beat Northwest 50-8
Beat Ville Platte 58-20
Beat Kaplan 36-29
Lost Iota 44-28
Playoffs
Beat Rayne 62-43
Lost North Vermilion 41-30
Last 5 years
2022: 10-2
2021: 13-1
2020: 8-1
2019: 8-3
2018: 8-4