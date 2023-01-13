It didn’t take very long for the Church Point Bears to settle on their new football coach.
When longtime coach John Craig Arceneaux resigned in December, he hinted there was a strong option on his coaching staff.
On Friday, the school went that route as defensive coordinator Rob Pool was elevated to the head coaching spot.
“I’m very excited about it,” Pool said. “Coming to Church Point has been a great move for me. Coach Arceneaux was good to me from Day 1.
“I really got back to really enjoying coaching again. It’s just been a breath of fresh air.”
Pool was searching for a new identity when he arrived in Church Point in the spring of 2020. His four years at Lafayette High didn’t’ produce any winning seasons after enjoying success at stops in Mississippi and Tennessee.
“I needed to move to reinvent myself a little bit,” Pool said. “I hadn’t had success on paper. I was just looking for a better fit.
“When I got here, coach Arceneaux had two defensive coordinators over the previous two years, so he asked me to stay a couple of years.”
During that time, Pool said he simply just let things play out and decided to stop forcing his future.
“It’s a God thing really,” he said. “I just feel like I was trying too hard. I was trying to live up to these high expectations I had for myself. Once I decided to stop and just focus on being a good employee and building relationships with players and enjoying coaching football again, it really just kind of all worked out.”
Pool said Church Point is similar to the small-town atmosphere he enjoyed as a player in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
“Here, everybody knows each other,” Pool said. “Everybody has a role in getting each kid from the ninth grade to the 12th grade — trying to make them a better player, a better student and have some character. Kids don’t slip through the cracks as much. It’s more of a family atmosphere.
“Coach Arceneaux has set up a program that’s sound and works. Everybody’s on the same page.”
Pool said he plans on moving to the offensive side, replacing Arceneaux as the play caller in the Wing-T.
“I’m going to offense,” Pool said. “I just feel like we need to stay with the Wing-T, so I want to stay on the same path offensively. It’s our identity here. They were running the Wing-T at Church Point even before coach Arceneaux got here.
“I just think it’s easier to find a defensive coordinator who can run an odd-man front.”
Pool has never called plays for a Wing-T offense before, but he was a Wing-T quarterback in high school and has called plays in a flexbone attack before utilizing such misdirection plays as jet sweeps, traps and counters.
The Bears are coming off a 10-2 season with an upset loss to No. 23 North Vermilion in the second round.