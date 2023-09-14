With so many experienced players returning, the St. Thomas More Cougars expected that they would be further along than most teams once the season began.
And while there are still aspects of the game that they can improve upon, the Cougars have looked every bit as good as expected through the first two weeks of the season.
“Things have been going well,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “We returned a veteran team and I feel like we started out ahead of everyone. We still have things to fix. We still have quite a bit of opportunity for growth. We’re a work in progress, but we’re off to a good start. We are right where we thought we would be at this point.”
However, they didn’t expect their depth at running back to be tested so early in the season. They’ve endured injuries that left them with John Luke St. Pierre to carry the load. St. Pierre did just that in the Cougars’ 49-21 win over Alexandria as he rushed 30 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our depth at the running back position has been challenged. Two of our top three running backs have been out, but John Luke has done a great job. We haven’t counted on one guy for 30 carries in a game in a long time, but John Luke did a great job of handling it.”
And defensively, the Cougars have been stout.
“Our defense has done a great job at both getting off the field and forcing turnovers,” Savoie said. “They’ve been great at flipping the ball back over to us. I think our defense held Alexandria to 21 percent on third downs. It’s nice for a team when your defense is getting off the field eight out of 10 times. It makes for more opportunities for us on offense.”
That offense, led by quarterback Sam Altman, will look to help the Cougars improve to 3-0 when they play host to Brother Martin at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“Brother Martin is a quality football program,” Savoie said. “We’re talking about a team that played for the Division I state title last year. They are well-coached, with great athletes on both sides of the ball and are extremely sound in their system and techniques.”
Savoie said it is important the Cougars continue to focus on the process and not the production thus far, if they are going to get where they ultimate want to be.
“We are definitely happy with the production,” Savoie said. “But we can’t get caught up looking at the production. We need to look at the process that it took to get to the production. Our coaching staff does a great job of tempering the kids’ emotion in the midst of success.”
Offensively, the Cougars are led by Altman, who has completed 35 of 64 passes for 491 yards and eight touchdowns and receiver Landon Strother (8-143, 2 TDs).
“Defensively, we have been relentless,” Savoie said. “I’m not surprised by how well we have played defense. Offensively, I’ve been pleased with the early development of our receivers.”