It didn’t end up counting, but it was the highlight play of St. Thomas More’s 45-6 road victory over the Comeaux Spartans in Friday’s season opener.
Sanders Foreman caught a short pass that seemed destined for a modest gain. Only the Cougars’ senior wide receiver refused to go down, weaving his way all over the field before ending up in the end zone for what could have been the best 51-yard touchdown reception anyone had seen.
A flag on the wacky run erased the score, but the memory couldn’t be erased.
“I was just trying to get in the end zone,” Foreman said. “My blockers, just reading everything and just trying to get in the end zone.”
Foreman said he didn’t now a flag was thrown until he was tackled in the end zone, but he wasn’t surprised.
“I didn’t, but I kind of felt like there might be something with all the running,” he said. “It was still fun.”
Three plays later, though, quarterback Sam Altmann went back to Foreman for a 21-yard touchdown to ice the victory with 7:11 left to play.
“Yeah, it was nice to get in the end zone,” he said.
That scoring grab was one of four catches for 80 yards for Foreman. The other receiving star of the night was Jacob Froehlich with three catches for 58 yards and two scores.
“We just have a lot of guys right now,” Foreman said. “It’s different throwing to certain guys. The chemistry is coming together with Sam (Altmann). You could see at the beginning, it was rough, but then he started hitting.”
Altmann finished 15-of-30 passing for 198 yards and four TD passes.
“Sam didn’t get to play in the jamboree, so this is really Sam’s first outing,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “We’re a work in progress. We’re just going to keep working at it. I can see flashes. We made some big plays and some nice throws and catches, but the consistency isn’t there right there.”
When the passing game wasn’t clicking, senior running back John Luke St. Pierre powered the rushing attack missing several of its top weapons.
“We have a few banged-up running backs, so we had to keep the running game going,” St. Pierre said. “We just had to do what we had to do.
“It’s just all mental. You just have to have that mentality that nobody’s going to bring you down. We have a lot of room to learn and get better and I feel like we can do it.”
St. Pierre collected 78 yards and a score on 10 carries.
“He did a nice job,” Hightower said of St. Pierre. “He does a great job of finding those little seams and getting the most he can out of it. I thought our backs did fine.”
The Cougars were also aided by a blocked punt from Conner McAtee and an interception near the goalline by Carson Duhon to spoil what could have been an 11-play, 95-yard drive for the Spartans.
Comeaux also had an 8-play drive in the third quarter that resulted in a turnover on downs in STM territory.
“I like that our guys kept fighting, I like that our guys competed,” Comeaux coach Marquis Newsome said after his debut. “Against a great team like STM, you can’t give them opportunities. We’ve got to take care of the ball.
“A lot of O-lineman made adjustments – some things we didn’t see last year, so there’s definitely something to build on. We just have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Comeaux was led by senior receiver Tristian Smith with five receptions for 73 yards, while quarterback Jayden Sonnier scored the only TD on a 3-yard keeper.
“Tristian was ineligible to play football for three years,” Newsome said. “Last year, we made a conscious decision to get him eligible. He busted his butt in the classroom. He’s always been a playmaker. Now we’ve got to get him acclimated into things. He works real hard, so he’s going to be one of our playmakers this season.”