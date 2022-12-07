Prior to the start of the high school football season, District 4-4A was viewed as arguably the most difficult in the state – regardless of classification.
And while everyone expected it to be greatly competitive, the jury on how far St. Thomas More would be with the question mark at quarterback.
Now 15 weeks into the season, all the Cougars did was go 12-1, win the district title and move to within one more win from winning the select Division II championship.
A large reason for that success has been the development and performance of Sam Altmann, who has flourished under the center for the Cougars.
“I’m super proud of Sam and his development as a quarterback,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “He had to compete for the starting job and once he won the job, he had to work to not be satisfied. He remained motivated to get better.”
Getting better was Altmann’s driving force since last season ended, as he identified flaws in his game that needed to be improved upon.
“After last year, I knew that I had to do something to get better,” said Altmann, who will lead the Cougars against Lafayette Christian at 12 p.m. on Friday in the select Division II finals in New Orleans. “Because the path that I was on, wasn’t working out the way I wanted it to. So, I began working out even more on my own, practicing with receivers and building up my arm strength. I’m better at the mental aspect of the game as well. I could make the first read, but now I’m able to make the second and third read. The game has slowed down for me.”
It’s that work ethic that endeared Altmann to the Cougars’ coaching staff.
“The work ethic has always been there for Sam,” Savoie said. “Not only does he work hard, but he takes coaching well. You can see in his preparation how determined he is to fix what he needs to fix. Our expectation was to insulate the quarterbacks as much as we could. But, because of Sam’s development, we have slowly been able to hand him more of the offense.”
Through 13 games this season, Altmann has completed 170 of 277 passes for 2,902 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“This season has been great,” Altmann said. “We have a great group of leaders. I try to be a team leader and I know that everyone else on the team really helps make my job easier. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here.”
In addition to his work ethic, Savoie credits Altmann’s football IQ as another reason for his success.
“Sam understands the game very well,” Savoie said. “He is a great decision maker and he also does a great job of processing information.”
Now, with the Cougars set to play in the Caesars Superdome with a chance at winning the school’s fourth state championship, Altmann is determined not to put too much pressure on himself.
“I haven’t really thought about what it is going to be like when I get inside the Dome,” Altmann said. “I know that it is going to be special when I walk out on the turf.”