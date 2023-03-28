The names change throughout the years, but the formula remains the same for the Notre Dame baseball program.
Coach Chris Stevens emphasizes pitching and defense first with a focus on several other aspects of the game coming before offense.
"My philosophy is pitching, defense, baserunning, bunting and then hitting," Stevens said.
Stevens' approach is tried and true. The Pioneers regularly make deep runs in the playoffs with two recent state championships. Despite losing eight seniors from last year's semifinal team, the Pioneers are 17-3 and No. 3 in the Division III select power ratings.
This year's squad is also a veteran group with nine seniors. Stevens has an extraordinarily deep pitching staff with six hurlers that have each thrown 15 innings.
"We cut our starting pitchers at 75 to 80 pitches," he said. "We don't think about keeping them in longer until the playoffs."
The starting rotation is composed of Aidan Mouton (24 IP, 27 K, 7 BB, 1.75 ERA), Evan LeBlanc (22 IP, 17 K, 3.70 ERA) and Sam Bernard (27 IP, 25 K, 1.56 ERA).
Mouton, who leads the team with a .418 batting average while hitting from the three-hole, shut down large-school powerhouse Jesuit in a 9-0 win earlier this month.
"He was dominant in that game," Stevens said.
The Pioneers have faced a rugged schedule against some of the top programs across several divisions, such as Lutcher, Teurlings Catholic, Eunice, St. Louis Catholic and Opelousas Catholic. The Pioneers defeated four of those five opponents with the only loss coming to Division II non-select No. 1 Lutcher.
"We try to test our kids," Stevens said. "It's like that in every sport at Notre Dame, from Coach (Lewis) Cook in football to basketball to softball to baseball. Our kids want to play the best teams. They look forward to it."
Stevens says the Pioneers' defense has been solid. He rotates a large group of position players who are also effective in the field.
"We plug and play a lot of kids," he said. "Sam Bernard is one of the kids who has been a big surprise. He tore his ACL last year. We weren't sure where he'd fit in."
Bernard got the win with an efficient, 78-pitch, complete game effort last week. He followed that by playing right field in the next game and shortstop in another. He also plays third base.
Switch-hitting catcher Andrew Abshire is hitting .375 with an on-base percentage well above .500. First baseman Jake Brouillette is batting .365 with a team-high 19 RBIs from the two-hole.