What we know
The Comeaux Spartans expect to build their offense around an experienced offensive line that they expect to be more physical under first year head coach Marquis Newsome. Behind the return of Jakaylan Harrison and Jameil Bates, the Spartans believe they have the ability to consistently run the football.
“The strength of our team is our offensive line,” Newsome said. “Our play at the guard position is really good and it is big for us that we have Harrison back this season.”
Newsome thinks the Spartans’ offense is going to benefit from the experience they obtained last season.
“We have to be able to create a running game,” Newsome said. “It’s very important that we can run the football and it all begins with our offensive line. Last year, we had a bunch of guys who are talented, but they didn’t know how to lead. The idea coming into this season was that our offensive line was going to be a strength and they have been as good as advertised.”
What don’t we know
Will the Spartans be able to not only believe in their ability to compete in District 3-5A, but remain confident through the highs and lows of the season? Avoiding self doubt is a big issue for the Spartans, according to Newsome.
“If I had to think of a weakness, I would say it is self doubt,” Newsome said. “Some of the kids have had a hard time getting over the past. So, we have been trying to instill in them the confidence needed to be able to deal with adversity. We need everyone to be confident in knowing that even when things don’t go as we planned, we can still be successful.”
Newsome hopes the Spartans have a chip on their shoulder to prove the naysayers wrong.
“No one is picking us to do anything this year,” Newsome said. “We’re picked to finish last. No one is confident that we can do what we say we’re going to do. But if we can believe, it will make all the difference in the world.”
How we see it
Competing in District 3-5A is going to be quite a challenge for the Spartans, as they must face the likes of Acadiana, Carencro and Southside. Like most teams staying healthy is going to be key, but if the Spartans are going to enjoy a successful season the offensive line will have to live up to its billing. With playmakers at the skill positions, the Spartans have the ability to take the next step in changing their culture under Newsome.
Players to watch
Hodges Brown WR/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Brown is an athletic playmaker that starts on both sides of the football for the Spartans. While Brown may not be the biggest, fastest, or strongest player on the roster, he has consistently proven to be more than capable of making a play when Comeaux needs one.
Jayden Sonnier QB, 5-9, 185, Sr.
Sonnier is a dual-threat signal-caller for the Spartans. A leader by example, Sonnier is often the first player on the field and the last one to leave, according to his coaches. Sonnier is one of the hardest working players on the Spartans’ roster.
Jamar Michael RB, 6-0, 192, Jr.
Michael has the potential to be a breakout candidate for the Spartans this season. Michael does a lot of things well as he’s shown good vision, runs good routes and catches the football well out of the backfield. A hard worker, Michael is a complete back with speed that makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
Javen Harrison LB/DE, 6-1, 225, Sr.
Harrison, who was an all-district honorable mention selection a year ago, is one of the more athletic players on the Spartans’ roster. Harrison, who is good against the run, has shown the ability to also get after the passer as he recorded seven sacks as a junior.
Cade Smith DT, 5-9, 245, Jr.
Smith is an aggressive defender that does a great job of getting off blocks. Smith uses a combination of technique, quickness, and power to be a disruptive force against the run.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Jayden Celestine 5-10, 165, Fr.)
WR Tristan Smith (5-7, 150, Sr.)
TE Treylon Carmouche (6-4, 185, Jr.)
OT Dontrelle Horne (6-5, 200, Jr.)
OG Jameil Bates (6-1, 300, Sr.)*
C Landon Nyguen (5-8, 235, Jr.)
OG Jakaylan Harrison (6-1, 315, Sr.)*
OT Dylan Sam (6-5, 225, Sr.)*
QB Jayden Sonnier (5-8, 185, Sr.)*
RB Jamar Michael (6-0, 185, Jr.)
RB Clifton Roy (5-8, 217, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Javen Harrison (6-1, 220, Sr.)*
DT Cade Smith (5-8, 240, Jr.)*
DT Noah Ford (6-1, 190, Jr.)
DE Tre’Breyian Jacquet (6-1, 230, Sr.)
LB Tate Desormeaux (5-9, 205, )*
LB Dayton Broussard (6-0, 190, Jr.)
LB Javien Felton (5-8, 175, Jr.)
CB Clyde Kerr (5-9, 170, Jr.)*
CB Dekenzie Solomon (5-8, 175, Jr.)*
FS Hodges Brown, Jr (5-9, 175, Jr.)*
SS Akeem Demouchet, Jr. (5-7, 175,)
Coaches
Head coach: Marquis Newsome
Assistant coaches: Christopher Paige (offensive coordinator); Kenneth Bashay (Defensive coordinator).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 ST. THOMAS MORE
Sept. 8 Lafayette
Sept. 15 Notre Dame
Sept. 22 SAM HOUSTON
Sept. 29 ACADIANA
Oct. 5 Southside
Oct. 13 Carecnro
Oct. 20 New Iberia
Oct. 27 BARBE
Nov. 2 SULPHUR
2022 Results
Lost St. Thomas More 61-12
Lost Lafayette 54-20
Lost Notre Dame 34-14
Lost Sam Houston 62-22
Lost Acadiana 59-6
Lost Southside 42-6
Lost Carencro 56-6
Lost New Iberia 48-12
Lost Barbe 47-24
Lost Sulphur 37-12
Last 5 years
2022: 0-10
2021: 4-6
2020: 1-5
2019: 6-6
2018: 5-6