Westgate overcame a lackluster offensive first half in its 34-12 victory over Evangel Christian with turnovers playing a key role in Westgate’s success Friday night.
The Tigers had five takeaways including a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Andre Williams with 11:54 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Westgate a 20-12 lead.
“That’s what we do," Williams said. "We practice takeaways every day, practice stopping big plays, and make sure we stop their go-to guy, and we did that tonight."
Westgate only managed seven points in the first half on a Jaboree Antoine 28-yard touchdown scramble on a broken passing play.
“It wasn’t the best week of preparation; practice wasn’t the best, so we knew we were in for a battle with a good Evangel team and that’s what we got,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said.
The Tigers' rushing attack took over the game with Tavias Gordon scoring two rushing touchdowns including 65-yard rushing touchdown with 9:37 remaining in the third quarter.
“It’s always good to contribute for my team,” Gordon said. “We had a bad first half, but they put their trust in me, so I had to come through for us.”
Gordon rushed for 207 yards averaging 9 yards per carry on 23 attempts allowing the Tigers to pull ahead and run clock limiting the time Evangel Christian had to try to mount a comeback.
“That guy’s a man. I’m not gonna lie,” Williams said. “He do that every week. We expect that from him all the time.”
Westgate struggled on special teams allowing a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Tyreek Robinson and two onside kick recoveries by the Evangel Christian special teams.
“Those guys got to come in there, be better, and make those plays. So, those are some of the things that we have to try and focus on and be ready if we want to continue winning,” Antoine said.
Westgate are a program with expectation of winning the state title every season, but improvements are needed if the Tigers are to meet their goal this season, according to Antoine.
Westgate will host St. Martinville (1-2) hoping to improve to (4-0) on the season against a Tigers team that has historically played tough against Westgate.
“If we do the things, we need to do we will go to state and we’re going to win the last game of the season,” WIlliams said.