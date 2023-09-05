Kaplan High football fans may have wondered during the offseason who would emerge as a ball carrier in the wake of Caden Campisi's graduation.
Campisi averaged 30 carries a game during a 2,000-yard season last year. A durable back like that doesn't necessarily come along too often, so Pirates coach Cory Brodie came up with a plan to distribute the ball evenly to multiple players.
As it turned out, Jed Devoltz had his own plan. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound fullback carried 31 times for 231 yards and two TDs as the Pirates downed parish rival North Vermilion 18-14 in Week 1.
"I had to eat my words," Brodie said. "I tried to spread the ball around early, but North Vermilion took the outside away.
"Jed did a great job. We had 300 yards of total offense and held them under 200. We had 17 first downs to their six. We dominated the stats, but we gave up two big plays."
The Pirates (1-0) began last season with losses to North Vermilion and Berwick, which travels to Kaplan on Thursday. Berwick, which toppled the Pirates 36-8 last year, lost its season opener to Morgan City.
"Berwick was without its starting quarterback last week," Brodie said. "He had what we believe to be a short-term injury. We expect him to play Thursday."
The Panthers graduated star tailback Jayden Milton (Nicholls State) from last year's Division III non-select quarterfinal team.
Rayne's quick start
Joseph Emillien and Kylin Wheeler combined for 335 yards on 13 touches with six TDs for Rayne, which blasted Beau Chene 49-6 in Week 1.
Emilien carried six times for 160 yards and three scores. Wheeler rushed for 66 yards on three carries with two TDs and caught four passes for 109 yards and a TD.
It was especially sweet for Emilien, who had been biding his time after sitting out last season due to a transfer.
"He is a very recruitable kid," Wolves coach Kaine Guidry said. "He's not huge, but he plays big. He's one of our hardest workers. Even last year, when he wasn't eligible, he spent a lot of time in the weight room."
Quarterback Dylan Judice completed 6 of 7 passes for 119 yards. Guidry has put an emphasis on the ground game, which gives him another way to put the ball in Wheeler's hands.
"He is explosive," Guidry said. "You'll see him line up in the slot, at receiver and running back. He's too good to leave in one spot."
Korey Malone, who ran for 32 yards on two carries with a TD, is another playmaker. Malone had 45 catches in 2022, said Guidry, whose Wolves host Iowa this week. Iowa (0-1) spanked Rayne 43-0 last year.
"Their defensive line was one of the best in the state," Guidry said. "We started three sophomores and hung in there in the first quarter.
"This should be a better matchup. We've grown a lot, and our scheme has changed a bit."
Iota opened with a bang
Iota quarterback Peyton Renfro was unflappable last week, marching the Bulldogs 95 yards to paydirt with less than three minutes remaining against Iowa.
Iota, which led 13-0 at the half before trailing 14-13 late in the contest, prevailed in a 21-14 thriller.
"We just wanted to finish strong," Bulldogs coach Ray Aucoin said. "We knew they were going to be tough. They're a top-ranked team. We were a little bit more physical than them. Sometimes kids will surprise you."
Jacob Cormier, Connor Fruge and Landon Duhon each ran for a score. Cormier rushed for a game-high 185 yards on 11 carries. Renfro passed for 145 yards. Four of his completions went to Dylan Callahan for 90 yards.
"We were able to throw the ball because we ran the ball effectively," Aucoin said. "Jacob had a 72 and a 64-yard run. Three of his carries totaled 163 yards."
The Iota defense, led by linebacker Jackson Scott, turned the Yellow Jackets away at the five-yard line ahead of the game-winning drive. Scott, who was second on the team in tackles last year, showed no rust despite taking his first snaps since the spring.
"He broke his collarbone in the summer so no scrimmage, no jamboree," Aucoin said.
The Bulldogs travel this week to St. Louis Catholic, which blanked Crowley 38-0. The Saints nipped Iota 14-11 last year. In 2021, the Bulldogs won 32-30 with Cormier rushing for 305 yards.