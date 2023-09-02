Ju’Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian
The Knights’ senior quarterback continued to do incredible things. He led LCA to a 61-38 win over Acadiana by throwing for 362 yards and four touchdowns and also running for 132 yards and four more scores.
Diesel Solari, Cecilia
Just in case anyone was wondering what all the fuss was after the Bulldogs lost Solari to injury last year, the quarterback reminded. He ran a kick back 96 yards for a score, threw for three touchdowns and ran for 94 more yards.
Chantz Babineaux, Carencro
The Golden Bears’ quarterback threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns to ignite Carencro’s scoring barrage. He also ran for 36 yards and a sixth touchdown in the 46-26 win over Alexandria.
Jed Devoltz, Kaplan
What are the Pirates going to do without Caden Campisi? Simply replace him with another workhorse back in Devoltz, who carried Kaplan to a nice 18-14 win over North Vermilion with 231 yards and two TDs on 31 attempts.
Jared Thomas, Eunice
In what might have been the best game of opening night, the Bobcats’ receiver not only caught eight passes for 153 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner late in the 37-34 win, and also threw a 22-yard TD pass.