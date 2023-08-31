Acadiana area team season previews
Teurlings Catholic will be without a pair of tailbacks in Friday's season opener at home against Opelousas. Doug E. Viltz and Cason Evans sustained injuries in the Rebels' 20-6 jamboree win over Cecilia.
Viltz, the leading returning rusher, is out indefinitely. Evans, a promising sophomore who caught two passes on a scoring drive, is week to week.
Ayden Trahan should get the bulk of the carries. Last week, the senior rushed three times for 73 yards and two scores. His first carry went for a 45-yard touchdown.
"He made some really good cuts, and the offensive line did a nice job getting him to the next level," Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said of the 5-foot-9, 190-pound transfer from Acadiana.
The Rebels are hosting Opelousas for the second straight year. Opelousas dominated time of possession in the first half of last year's matchup, rushing 34 times and leading 7-3 at intermission.
Quarterback Preston Welch threw four second-half TDs as the Rebels won 32-14. The senior tossed a TD pass last week to Travis Gallien.
"We had pretty good offensive rhythm in the jamboree," Charpentier said. "Preston looked sharp for the second week in a row."
After the loss to Teurlings Catholic, Opelousas won the rest of its regular season games. The Tigers return almost all their starters, including quarterback Zack Malveaux and tailback D'Shaun Ford.
"We're expecting Ford to carry the load," Charpentier said. "They haven't asked him to carry at all in the preseason. We're going to have to keep their offense off the field."
STM's depth tested early
St. Thomas More rallied to defeat Acadiana 17-7 in the Kiwanis Club Jamboree last week, but the first play of the game put a damper on things.
A hush fell over the crowd when quarterback Sam Altmann departed after a four-yard keeper. Fortunately, the injury wasn't serious, and the senior will be ready for Friday's opener at Comeaux.
"His eye got scratched," STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. "When you're in that moment, you wonder where you go from there because our two backups aren't quite ready yet."
Junior Matt Parker and sophomore Cole Bergeron held their own in Altmann's absence. Bergeron threw a TD pass to Landon Strother, who should team up with Sanders Foreman for a one-two punch at receiver.
"They are on track to do some really special things," Savoie said of the two senior receivers.
Tailback Hutch Swilley is questionable for Friday with a quad sprain. Savoie said the Cougars' defense made the difference last week with Altmann and Swilley sidelined.
"The defense did a tremendous job," Savoie said. "They were aggressive, flying around just like the last half of last year. They carried that identity of relentlessness into the offseason."
If Swilley can't go, Gabe Mocek and John Luke St. Pierre will take up the slack. Mocek (6-0, 210, Jr.) ran for a score last week.
Carencro 'D' on alert
Carencro coach Tony Courville is preparing his defense to face two quarterbacks and a dangerous tailback in the Bears' season opener at home against Alexandria.
Courville expects both Ty Feaster and Amyrion Mingo to take reps under center. Feaster transferred from Glenbrook Academy where he passed for 2,436 yards and 37 TDs in 2022.
"(Mingo) is more of a wildcat quarterback," Courville said. "I haven't seen him throw the ball."
Mingo led the Trojans in receiving last year with 75 catches for 882 yards and 11 TDs. Tailback J.T. Lindsey has Courville's attention after he turned in impressive preseason outings against Acadiana and Pineville.
"He's a grown man," Courville said of the 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior. "He can through you or by you."
Chantz Babineaux rushed for 63 yards on nine carries with two TDs in the Bears' 13-6 win over Notre Dame in the Kiwanis Club Jamboree. The sophomore takes over at quarterback following a breakout freshman campaign at receiver.
Courville said Babineaux has experience at quarterback, having played the position in junior high.
"At this level, it's a little different," he said. "He is still a work in progress, but with his athletic ability, he can make something happen."
Ja'Kalyn Roy and Joni Martin led the defensive charge last week. Roy set the edge as an end/linebacker hybrid. Martin, who intercepted a pass, will also see action on offense at halfback and receiver.
"We're relatively young and we're very talented," Courville said. "Our (tough) schedule isn't conducive for developing game experience. If we show up and play like we're capable, we should be in every game. If not, there could be some ugly nights."