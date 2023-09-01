ST. MARTINVILLE The Southside Sharks continue to pile up wins.
Southside made it 10 consecutive regular-season wins Thursday night when the Sharks defeated the Notre Dame Pioneers 27-18 in the season opener for both teams.
Ramon Singleton rushed for three touchdowns and the defending District 3-5A champions played stingy defense in the win.
The win also avenged a 21-13 setback to Notre Dame in last year's opener - Southside's last regular-season loss - in a game marred with turnovers.
"We fumbled a few less times tonight than we did last year," Southside coach Josh Fontenot said with a smile following the game. "This is one to be very proud of, because like I told me team; not a lot of people beat them (Notre Dame), and I don't care what classification it is. So, I'm really proud of what the team accomplished because we beat a really good team."
"I thought the effort we gave tonight was unbelievable," said Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook. "We put our defense in some tough spots tonight, but they played well, and our offense; we found a way to score three touchdowns against a very good defense that makes it really tough on you."
After a scoreless first quarter, Southside scored on two rushing touchdowns from Singleton in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead. Notre Dame scored its first points on a 27-yard touchdown run from Joseph Quebedeaux, making it 14-6 at the 3:17 mark of the second period.
The Sharks struck back right before the end of the half when Andrew Angelle scored on a one yard quarterback keeper, giving them a 21-6 advantage at the halftime break.
"Their first drive, we stopped them (Southside) at the goal line, and you have to give our kids a lot of credit for getting that stop, but they had a few long drives, which really helped them," Cook said. "I knew the game wasn't going to last very long, because that's just the style that we both play."
The second half, the Pioneers scored the first two touchdowns. One came on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Link to Quebedeaux at the 7:48 mark of the third quarter, and another on a 2-yard run from Quebedeaux, his second rushing touchdown of the game to make it 21-18 with 9:25 to go.
Southside put the game out of reach at the 6:07 mark of the final quarter however. Singleton scored on his third rushing touchdown of the night, this one a 1-yard score, to make it 27-18.
"I think a guy who was a key tonight was Andrew (Angelle), who had some big runs," Fontenot said. "He's a good distributor, but he also showed tonight that he's tough, can make the reads, and makes our backfield really solid."
With the victory, Southside improved to 1-0 on the young season, while Notre Dame fell to 0-1.
"I'm definitely pleased with the win tonight, and where we're at early on, but we can't be satisfied," said Fontenot. "We beat a good team tonight, who is as well-coached as we're going to see this year, but we're going to get tested every week, so we just have to continue to get better."
While the Sharks were pleased with the win, Cook said he's not dismayed with the loss.
"I'm really proud of the heart and effort our guys played with, fighting at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball" Cook said. "I like the fact we got some stops with our backs to the wall, and got some things going offensively. We have to kick it better, but we have a lot to build on."