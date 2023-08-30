There has been a lot of turnover within the Lafayette High football program since last season.
Some of it expected such as losing key players to graduation, while some of it has been unexpected, for example the overhaul of the coaching staff.
However, the one constant within the Mighty Lions’ locker room has been Darrell Simmons, who has established himself as someone the coaches and his teammates can count on both on and off the field.
“Darrell has made a great impression on me as well as the entire coaching staff in such a short time,” said Lafayette High first-year head coach Garrett Kreamer, whose Lions will play host to H.L. Bourgeois at 7 p.m. Friday at Lafayette Christian Academy in the regular season opener. “Darrell has shown up every day ready to work. He is the first one to show up and the last one to leave. During the summer workouts, we knew he was a leader immediately.”
The 5-10, 165-pound senior defensive back has been among the Lions’ top players since arriving in the summer prior to the start of his sophomore season. Now, in his third year as a starter, Simmons has been a mainstay in the Lions’ secondary.
“Darrell has everyone’s respect,” Kreamer said. “He is quiet naturally, but he speaks when it is time to speak, and everyone listens. He’s a vocal leader who can rally the troops.”
In addition, he has found success on the field, establishing himself as a shut down corner for the Lions’ defense.
“He just has a natural ability to play cornerback,” Kreamer said. “He’s a smart kid, a real student of the game. He plays with great technique, has really good cover skills, great instincts, and great speed. He’s just a really good lockdown corner.”
Simmons, who is a three-sport athlete as he also plays basketball and runs track, has been equally successful in the classroom. While taking all honors classes, Simmons has a 3.6 GPA and, on the ACT, which he plans to retake in September, he scored a 22.
“Athletics has really helped me with my academics,” said Simmons, who initially attended Lake Charles College Prep before moving to Memphis, TN following Hurricane Laura. “Athletics taught me how to work under pressure and how to remain focused. So, when I’m at practice I show up every day ready to work and when I’m home, I’m focused on my schoolwork.”
Although Simmons’ performance hasn’t generated any scholarship offers thus far, Kreamer believes it won’t be long until college coaches begin to take notice.
“A couple of people know about him, but not many,” Kreamer said. “He just has to continue to work hard in the weight room, get a little stronger and put some weight on. If he does that and continues to make plays on Friday night’s, the offers will come.”
And for Simmons, a 16-year-old born in Des Moines, Iowa, making more impactful plays is among his goals for the upcoming season.
“I want to do more this year in terms of making plays,” Simmons said. “I want to make those plays that I should be making. So, instead of batting balls down, I want to turn them into picks (interceptions). I want to make bigger plays instead of just the basic play. I don’t want to just make tackles; I want to make tackles for loss.”
And Kreamer is confident Simmons will accomplish those feats.
“Darrell is all about his business,” Kreamer said. “He’s very focused and locked in on his job. If we had more Darrell’s, we’d be alright.”