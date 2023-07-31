What we know
St. Thomas More is going to be solid if not really good on both sides of the football. The Cougars, who are the defending Division II select state champions, have a good nucleus of players returning offensively and defensively.
Quarterback Sam Altmann and running back Hutch Swilley headline the returners on offense, while Jack Vidrine, Hayden Hernandez and Payton David are among the returning starters defensively.
“We have a good nucleus of players especially on the front line,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “I feel like we are going to be solid as a unit on both sides of the ball. Defensively, we have more experience on all three levels.”
That experience has been instrumental in helping the Cougars enjoy what Hightower described as “a great offseason.”
“The guys have done a great job of working hard during the offseason,” Hightower said. “Their work ethic has been off the charts.”
What we don’t know
Who is going to step up and establish themselves as playmakers in the passing game for the Cougars? Sure, St. Thomas More is going to be stout offensively, but unlike in years past, there aren’t many household names at receiver on the depth chart.
Gone are Christian McNees and Connor Stelly, so the Cougars will have to rely on a talented but inexperienced group of wideouts to step into their predecessors’ shoes.
“We had a talented group of senior receivers last year and those guys are all gone,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “So, receiver play I would say is the unknown right now. I know that we have some capable receivers on the roster, but they are just inexperienced.”
Among the receivers the Cougars will be counting on to step up and be playmakers in the passing game are Landon Strother, Sanders Foreman and Jacob Froehlich.
“I feel like the last two or three years we knew the guys that were going to make plays,” Hightower said. “Who will make plays at receiver? Who will get it done for us this year? That’s the biggest difference between this year’s team and years past.”
How we see it
The Cougars are going to again be a force to reckon with this season. Sure, they will need their receivers to step up in the passing game, but that shouldn’t be a problem as Strother is expected to have a big season for the Cougars.
With their combination of talent and experience, the Cougars are not only going to be a threat to win the District 4-4A championship, but they’ll be in the conversation when it comes to making a run to the dome.
Players to watch
Peyton David FS, 6-0, 185, Sr.
David is a three-year starter, who has been penciled in at a number of positions in his career. Having started at inside linebacker and outside linebacker, David moves to the Cougars’ secondary. David is very instinctive, and he is a physical tackler.
Sam Altmann QB, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Physically there is a lot to love about Altmann, who is a very talented passer. He has good size, a strong arm and is a great decision maker. However, the best thing about him may be his competitive spirit. Nothing has been given to Altmann, who has gone through the offseason knowing he is the starter, after having to win the job a year ago.
Hutch Swilley RB, 5-11, 195, Sr.
Swilley is everything you want in a football player. Swilley, who has a great combination of size, speed and physicalness, is described as “a violent football player” by his coaches. Swilley has the speed to score from anywhere on the field and the strength to run through would-be tacklers.
Hayden Hernandez LB, 6-0, 205, Sr.
Hernandez, who is essentially a three-year starter for the Cougars, was among the team’s leading tacklers in 2022. A prototypical inside linebacker, Hernandez does a great job of getting off of blocks and he has a tremendous nose for the football.
Landon Strother WR, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Strother was well on his way to winning a starting job last season before suffering an injury. He is a tremendous route runner and his hands are second to none. Strother has a huge catch radius and is a very smart football player who understands coverages.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Landon Strother (6-1, 180, Sr.)
WR Sanders Foreman (5-9, 170, Sr.)
WR Jacob Froehlich (6-2, 200, Jr.)
TE Brandon Leblanc (5-10, 180, Sr.)
OT Nicholas Chase (6-2, 195, Sr.)
OG Eric Abadie (6-0, 265, Sr.)
C Ashton Helaire (6-3, 325, Sr.)*
OG Gannon Domingue (5-10, 220, Sr.)
OT Jackson Dickerson (6-4, 250, Sr.)
QB Sam Altmann (6-3, 195, Sr.)*
RB Hutch Swilley (5-11, 195, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Adam Guidry ( 6-3, 195, Sr.)
DT Jack Vidrine (5-10, 240, Sr.)*
DT Wade Cannon (6-0, 250, Sr.)
DE Coleman Inzerella (5-9, 190, Jr.)
LB Brody Latiolais (5-11, 195, Sr.)*
LB Hayden Hernandez (6-0, 205, Sr.)*
LB Warner Domingue (6-0, 165, Sr.)
LB Nico Blanchard (5-11, 190, Jr.)
CB Gavin Duplechin (6-0, 165, Jr.)
CB Brian Broussard (5-10, 165, Jr.)*
FS Peyton David (6-0, 185, Sr.)*
Coaches
Head Coach: Jim Hightower
Assistant coaches: Shane Savoie (Offensive Coordinator/QB), David LeBlanc (Offensive Line), Jacob Rodrigue (Inside Receivers), Lance Strother (Wide Receivers), Trevor Begue (Running Backs). Offensive Assistants: Kelvin Mamou (QB), Shane Vallot (OL), Beau Hughes (OL), Terry Tidwell (Defensive Coordinator/LB), Corey Arceneaux (Defensive Tackles), Ray Martin (Defensive Ends), Ryan Frederick (Safeties), Dusty Collette (Cornerbacks), Chris Klock (Outside Linebackers), Defensive Assistants: Xavier Brooks (DB).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 Comeaux
Sept. 8 Alexandria
Sept. 15 BROTHER MARTIN
Sept. 22 CATHOLIC-BR
Sept. 29 Denham Springs
Oct. 6 NORTH VERMILION
Oct. 12 NORTHSIDE
Oct. 20 TEURLINGS
Oct. 27 Westgate
Nov. 3 Lafayette Christian
Homes games in ALL CAPS
2022 Results
Beat Comeaux 61-12
Beat Alexandria 42-35
Beat Brother Martin 30-16
Lost Catholic-BR 49-28
Beat Denham Springs 42-21
Beat North Vermilion 42-0
Beat Northside 49-7
Beat Teurlings 35-30
Beat Westgate 42-34
Beat Lafayette Christian 41-34
Playoffs
Beat Helen Cox 55-0
Beat Madison Prep 56-34
Beat E.D. White 38-7
Beat Lafayette Christian 52-48 (State Finals)
Last 5 years
2022: 13-1 (state champions)
2021: 8-5
2020: 10-0 (state champions)
2019: 11-2 (state champions)
2018: 11-2 (state runner-up)