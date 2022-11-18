The historic 2022 high school football season for the Southside Sharks continues to add more footnotes.
Earlier in this season, Southside defeated district foes Carencro and Acadiana for the first time in the four-year history of the football program, before capturing their first district title, while setting a new school record for consecutive wins.
The Sharks recorded another first on Friday night in St. Martinville winning their first playoff game in school history, defeating the Northshore Panthers 35-14 in a Non-Select Division I regional matchup.
"You don't even want to talk about it (winning a playoff game), but it's something we hadn't done," Southside coach Josh Fontenot said. "This solidified, in my mind, the entire season, because if you don't get this one, it doesn't take the accomplishments away, but this gives us a playoff win, puts us in the final eight, and lets everyone know we're here."
Southside got on the scoreboard first at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter, when Landon Baptiste scored on a 71-yard touchdown run, giving them a 6-0 lead.
Northshore took its first and only lead at the 4:05 mark of the opening quarter when Kowen Rowbatham scored on a 5-yard run, giving them a 7-0 advantage.
The Sharks regained the lead at the 7:15 mark of the second quarter when Baptiste connected with Wyatt Gibbens on a long 64-yard touchdown pass, prior to a two-point conversion run by Cameron Boutte, giving them a 14-7 lead before Baptiste threw his second long touchdown pass of the half, this one to Andrew Constantine from 31 yards out, to make it 21-7 - a lead they would take with them into the halftime break.
"In the playoffs, everyone is good, so you're going to have to find a way to have another wrinkle in there, or do some things that you're not used to doing to get some points on the board," Fontenot said. "We did some different things, both on offense and defense tonight, which helped us win."
The big plays continued for Southside in the second half when Aaron Ford scored on a 49-yard touchdown run at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter to make it 28-7, and then after Northshore cut the deficit to 28-14 at the 10:06 mark of the fourth quarter on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Donovan Weilbaecher to TJ Coleman, Ford ended the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown run at the 3:30 mark of the final period, making it 35-14, which is how the scoring ended.
Combined, Ford and Batiste eclipsed 200 rushing yards, while the Sharks eclipsed 350 yards of total offense.
"We thought we would be more successful running up the middle early, but to their credit, they were really good in the middle, and they committed to it," Fontenot said. "Eventually, we were kind of able to wear them down a little bit and got some big plays.
"On defense, I didn't think we played our best game, technically," he added. "But, as always, our effort was great."
With the victory, Southside extended its school-record win streak to 10 games and moved to 10-1 on the season, while Northshore's season ended with an overall record of 8-4.
The No. 4-seeded Sharks now advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 5-seeded Zachary next week.
"I just got through telling the guys that when you can practice on Thanksgiving Week that it makes you one of the elite," Fontenot said. "There's not a lot of teams that get to do that and it's a special time for kids. When you're one of the last eight teams practicing in your division on Thanksgiving Week, that's awesome."