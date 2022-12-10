ACA.southlcahoops.122921.006.JPG

Southside's Bryson Williams scored 24 points in the Sharks' win over Northside at the Big Dave Classic on Friday.

The most anticipated matchup at the Big Dave Classic, which features 18 games over three days, is the cross-parish rivalry game between Southside and Northside.

 Led by 6-foot-5 senior Bryson Williams' 24 points, Southside got out to a big lead and held off the Vikings in a frenetic fourth quarter to win 62-58 Friday night at Northside.

"He's still shaking the rust off from football," Sharks coach Todd Russ said of Williams. "He's a player. He's a guy we're going to count on to do a lot of things. He wants the moment and wants to be in that role."

The Sharks (4-3) took a 9-0 lead and increased it to 19-5 before ending the first quarter ahead 24-12. Northside guard Zion McCoy nailed a 3-pointer off the glass at the buzzer.

"We had a horrible start," Vikings coach Jason Herbstler said. "They came out and played with a lot more assertiveness and energy.

"Our goal was to try and get their lead down to five points. We had a couple chances in the second quarter. Couldn't do it. Had a couple chances in the third quarter. Couldn't do it. By the time we did, it was late in the game."

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings (3-3) narrowed a nine-point deficit to 61-57 on McCoy's bucket with 55.5 seconds remaining. The Sharks missed a front end of a 1-and-1 at the 35-second mark. Britevian Lee's free throw made it 61-58, but Jayce Tolliver clinched the win with a free throw with 10.7 seconds left.

"We're still trying to figure each other out, so for us to go on the road and beat a quality team like Northside is good," said Sharks coach Todd Russ, who is in his first year at the school.

"But we have a lot of work to do. I thought we played hard in spurts. I thought we got ourselves in rhythm offensively, then took ourselves out of it. We had a lot of opportunities. It's just learning how to finish games."

Tolliver had 11 points and Noah Brooker added nine points for the Sharks. Quentin Carey, a first-year player, scored seven points and nailed a crucial 3 in the fourth quarter. Brookter and senior point guard Jaysen Breaux played limited minutes due to injuries.

Jayden Dugas and Jamarian Johnnie fueled Northside's fourth quarter rally. Dugas, who had a team-high 15 points, knocked down two 3's and two free throws in the fourth. Johnnie, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward, scored 13 points.

"We didn't do a good job on the defensive end," Herbstler said. "We were letting guys get straight-line drives to the basket without getting any backside help. It seemed like we weren't focused."

McCoy, who scored 40 in a recent game, finished with nine points.

