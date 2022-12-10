The most anticipated matchup at the Big Dave Classic, which features 18 games over three days, is the cross-parish rivalry game between Southside and Northside.
Led by 6-foot-5 senior Bryson Williams' 24 points, Southside got out to a big lead and held off the Vikings in a frenetic fourth quarter to win 62-58 Friday night at Northside.
"He's still shaking the rust off from football," Sharks coach Todd Russ said of Williams. "He's a player. He's a guy we're going to count on to do a lot of things. He wants the moment and wants to be in that role."
The Sharks (4-3) took a 9-0 lead and increased it to 19-5 before ending the first quarter ahead 24-12. Northside guard Zion McCoy nailed a 3-pointer off the glass at the buzzer.
"We had a horrible start," Vikings coach Jason Herbstler said. "They came out and played with a lot more assertiveness and energy.
"Our goal was to try and get their lead down to five points. We had a couple chances in the second quarter. Couldn't do it. Had a couple chances in the third quarter. Couldn't do it. By the time we did, it was late in the game."
In the fourth quarter, the Vikings (3-3) narrowed a nine-point deficit to 61-57 on McCoy's bucket with 55.5 seconds remaining. The Sharks missed a front end of a 1-and-1 at the 35-second mark. Britevian Lee's free throw made it 61-58, but Jayce Tolliver clinched the win with a free throw with 10.7 seconds left.
"We're still trying to figure each other out, so for us to go on the road and beat a quality team like Northside is good," said Sharks coach Todd Russ, who is in his first year at the school.
"But we have a lot of work to do. I thought we played hard in spurts. I thought we got ourselves in rhythm offensively, then took ourselves out of it. We had a lot of opportunities. It's just learning how to finish games."
Tolliver had 11 points and Noah Brooker added nine points for the Sharks. Quentin Carey, a first-year player, scored seven points and nailed a crucial 3 in the fourth quarter. Brookter and senior point guard Jaysen Breaux played limited minutes due to injuries.
Jayden Dugas and Jamarian Johnnie fueled Northside's fourth quarter rally. Dugas, who had a team-high 15 points, knocked down two 3's and two free throws in the fourth. Johnnie, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward, scored 13 points.
"We didn't do a good job on the defensive end," Herbstler said. "We were letting guys get straight-line drives to the basket without getting any backside help. It seemed like we weren't focused."
McCoy, who scored 40 in a recent game, finished with nine points.