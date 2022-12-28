Southside couldn’t overcome turnovers against Bishop Ireton and the loss saw the Sharks exit the winners bracket of the 2022 St. Thomas More Sunkist Shootout on Wednesday.
The Sharks kept the game close with a multitude of players contributing to the scoring, but the Cardinals were too much for them losing 53-42.
“These guys have been really playing hard. It’s just us collectively getting on the same page. We’re still early in our relationship,” Southside coach Todd Russ said.
Southside had 15 turnovers in the game and protecting the ball will be a big point of emphasis for coach Russ going forward, but he also saw room for improvement in himself as well.
“We got to take better care of the ball. Some of our decision-making wasn’t quite where it needed to be, and I got to do a better job of putting those guys in a better position,” Russ said. “There were some calls that I made that I shouldn’t have made both defensively and offensively. I’ve got to do a much better job of putting my personnel in the right spot.”
Southside’s best part of the game was right before half when it went on a 9-0 run to drop Bishop Ireton’s lead to five going into halftime, but some early turnovers in the third quarter allowed them to get the lead back to 12 and Southside never looked like coming back after that.
“We started fighting. It was one where we allowed them to throw the first couple of punches and for them to get comfortable and for them to set the tone and then we finally started to fight back,” Russ said.
Bishop Ireton’s head coach Dwayne Bryant has been having a happy homecoming off the back of good performances by his team.
“I thought we rushed some things offensively, especially when you consider, there’s no shot clock like in our league, but a pretty good performance, nonetheless,” Bryant szid.
Bryant, originally from New Orleans and attended De La Salle, was player of the tournament twice when he competed in the tournament in the 80s.
“I’m happy to be back, and my players are dealing with the travel well and I really think we can do some big things in this tournament if I put them in the right positions to succeed,” Bryant said.