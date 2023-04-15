A year ago, Southside traveled to Haughton and upset the higher-seeded Buccaneers in the first round of the state softball playoffs.
On Friday at Youngsville, the two programs met again with the Sharks favored as the No. 14 seed over 19th-seeded Haughton.
This underdog won again as Haughton (16-11) advanced to the Division I non-select second round with a 12-1 run-rule win.
"I tip my hat to that team," Sharks coach Ashley Ray said. "I knew they were going to come ready to do the same thing to us that we did to them last year. They came out and they showed it. They were swinging.
Trailing 2-0 in the second inning, Southside (18-14) loaded the bases with no outs. Raeley Duplechin doubled, Maci Menard singled, and Kobi Lam was hit by a pitch. But Haughton pitcher Dixie Williams escaped the jam with a fielder's choice and two strikeouts.
"We have to take advantage of those situations," Ray said. "We have to be able to produce in those situations. Today, we didn't."
Duplechin and Menard had two hits apiece. Duplechin, who had two doubles, scored the Sharks' run. Menard had a double and an RBI. The Sharks' only other hits were singles by Jena Lecamus and Brooklyn Foreman in the sixth inning.
Williams struck out seven with one walk. The sophomore effectively changed speeds while working in an occasional breaking pitch.
"We've always struggled with (pitchers' changing speeds)," Ray said. "It's something we've worked on. We didn't master it before today.
"They didn't have any errors. We couldn't make adjustments off their pitcher. I tip my hat to them. I'm excited to see them in the next round (against No. 3 Sam Houston)."