Southside High School couldn’t overcome turnovers against Bishop Ireton on Wednesday and the loss knocked the Sharks out of the winners bracket at the St. Thomas More Sunkist Shootout on Wednesday.
Southside kept the game close with a multitude of players contributing to the scoring, but the Cardinals from Alexandria, Virginia, held on for a 53-42 victory.
Sharks coach Todd Russ said his team is still coming together.
“These guys have been really playing hard,” Russ said. “It’s just us collectively getting on the same page. We’re still early in our relationship.”
Southside had 15 turnovers in the game, so protecting the ball will be a big point of emphasis for Russ going forward. He also took some of the blame.
“We’ve got to take better care of the ball,” he said. “Some of our decision-making wasn’t quite where it needed to be, and I have to do a better job of putting those guys in a better position.
“There were some calls that I made that I shouldn’t have made both defensively and offensively. I’ve got to do a much better job of putting my personnel in the right spot.”
Southside’s highlight came right before half when it went on a 9-0 run to cut Bishop Ireton’s lead to five going into halftime. But some early turnovers in the third quarter allowed the Virginia team to increase the lead back to 12 and Southside never threatened again.
“We started fighting,” Russ said. “It was one where we allowed them to throw the first couple of punches and for them to get comfortable and for them to set the tone and then we finally started to fight back.”
Bishop Ireton coach Dwayne Bryant, a former De La Salle standout, had a happy homecoming.
“I thought we rushed some things offensively, especially when you consider there’s no shot clock like in our league, but a pretty good performance, nonetheless,” Bryant said.
Bryant was named outstanding player of the tournament twice when he competed the 1980s, he said.
“I’m happy to be back,” Bryant said. “My players are dealing with the travel well, and I really think we can do some big things in this tournament if I put them in the right positions to succeed.”