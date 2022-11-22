ST. MARTINVILLE – Southside High understands it has only been four years that they’ve been playing varsity football.
While the Sharks have enjoyed some success during that time, earning postseason berths three of the four seasons, Southside isn’t a household name around the state.
And that’s OK for the Sharks, who have taken pride in showing people who they are win after win.
“When people around the state hear the name Southside, they don’t know who that is,” Sharks coach Josh Fontenot said. “A lot of people don’t know who we are or where we’re located. It’s something we take advantage of.”
Thus far, the Sharks (10-1) have won the District 3-5A championship and reached the state quarterfinals in what has been the best season in school history. Now, if the Sharks are able to knockoff the defending 5A state champions Zachary (10-2) in the non-select Division I quarterfinals, they’ll be unknown no more.
The Sharks will play host to Zachary at 7 p.m. on Friday at St. Martinville.
“This is what you expect when you reach the third round of 5A football playoffs in Louisiana. No matter what level you want to get to, no one is in it to not win a state championship,” Fontenot said. “Whether you play the best now or in the finals, you’re going to have to beat a team like this.
"Zachary is the best our state has had to offer for the last 10 years, consistently. They have a lot of talent and are as well-coached of a team as anybody, so it’s not a mistake they are here. It’s not a fluke.”
Although the Sharks haven’t accomplished this level of success consistently in their young history, it’s no fluke they are here either. Since losing their season opener to Notre Dame, the Sharks have won 10 games in a row, including wins over Carencro and Acadiana.
The Shark' strength is a team-first mindset and a high level of confidence.
“Our success isn’t because of scheme or that we have the greatest game plans in the world,” Fontenot said. “Our success is that the kids believe in what we’re doing and want to play for each other. The kids have really bought into playing together, hard, physical, angry and more violent. That’s something that has been noticed by other coaches.”
And although in Zachary the Sharks are facing a program that has won four state championships in the past seven years, Fontenot believes it is essential Southside continues to be who it is.
“We focused on putting our players in the best situation to be successful and that’s what we have to continue to do,” Fontenot said. “We can’t try to reinvent the wheel. We just have to do what we do best better than what Zachary does. We’re here for a reason. We believe if we play our best game, the only team that can beat us - is us.”