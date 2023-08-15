What we know
The Southside Sharks are coming off the most accomplished season in their short history.
The Sharks won the District 3-5A championship in 2022 while also slaying the dragon that is Acadiana High along the way. Southside coach Josh Fontenot said Southside might have a better team this season, but win fewer games or maybe not as good of a team and make a further run once the playoffs start.
One thing Fontenot said he is certain of - the Sharks aren’t surprising anyone in 2023.
“I tell the boys we aren’t sneaking up on anybody this year,” Fontenot said. We have used that as motivation to maintain focus. We are always concerned with losing a senior class with such strong leaders because they sort of don’t make room for anyone else to lead and you’re left wondering how those kids will do once they’re thrown into leadership roles.
“This group fell right into their place and it’s better in certain areas. We put a lot of emphasis on that and we think this group has done a good job to prepare themselves to have a good season.”
What we don't know
The Sharks lose a ton of senior leadership from last year’s squad and none bigger than quarterback Landon Baptiste. Baptiste – now playing football for the Ragin’ Cajuns – has left some big shoes to fill for incoming quarterback Andrew Angelle.
But Angelle has been in the system now for three seasons and Fontenot said it’s the only system he ever knows. Fontenot said there are some things that Angelle does better than Baptiste and the coaches’ jobs will be to highlight what will make Angelle a consistent leader.
“Andrew is confident and comfortable in knowing what he does well,” Fontenot said. “He trusts us to not ask him to do things that are outside of his capability and shame on us if we would. He may not make the flashiest of plays like we had last year, but he will be very consistent and he understands his role as distributor and making sure we get the ball to who we need to get it to.”
HOW WE SEE IT
With how much senior leadership is missing from last year’s monumental season, it will be tough for the Sharks to replicate the magic from last season. As Angelle goes through the season and gains confidence and rapport with his receivers, Southside should be able to find the balance it needs to win a lot of games.
Vernell Joseph returns from an injury-laden junior season and should prove to be a consistent force out of the backfield. The Sharks' flexbone offense is most efficient when the run-pass option is used to hit big plays. If Angelle proves to be as consistent as Fontenot proclaims, the Sharks should be a force again in District 3-5A.
Five to Watch
Andrew Angelle QB, 5-11, 175 Sr.
Angelle takes over for the departing Landon Baptiste and coach Josh Fontenot is supremely confident in Angelle’s ability to lead. Angelle has been in the system at Southside and Fontenot said Angelle will undoubtedly provide consistent leadership from the position.
“This is the only system Andrew has ever known so he understands every little bit of every read that goes along with it,” Fontenot said.
Ramon Singleton FB, 6-1, 230 Sr.
According to Fontenot, Singleton could have seen more time last season, but he’ll get his time to shine in 2023. At 6-1, 230, Singleton has a different style than what the Sharks are used to and could provide a dynamic mix to the Southside run game.
Corey Ledet, MLB, 5-10, 240, Sr.
Ledet makes the move to linebacker this season after coaches decided to see what he could do standing up. Ledet was a force as a defensive lineman, but Fontenot said he fits more naturally as a linebacker and will make some noise at that position.
Derrick Collins, DB, 5-10, 160, Jr.
Collins is a three-year starter who makes the move from cornerback to safety this year to replace district MVP Bryce Jones. Collins is beginning to pop up on college recruiting radars and a strong junior season at a new position could catapult him to some nice offers.
Joey Edmonds OL, 6-3, 255, Sr.
Edmonds was the only non-senior starter on the offensive line last year and now finds himself as the only senior starting on that line this year. With four new faces on the line as well as a new tight end, Fontenot said Edmonds’ invaluable experience on the line has made him “Mr. Calm” and has proven to be a voice of reason for a young group.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Vernel Joseph (5-10, 200, Sr.)*
WR Isaac Netters (5-11, 165, Sr.)
WR Wyatt Gibbens (6-2, 185, Sr.)
TE Andrew Labit (6-2, 220, Soph.)
OT Carter Leger (5-11, 205, Sr.)
OG Cameron Heldenbrand (5-9, 225, Sr.)
C Luke Dutil (6-0, 260, Jr.)
OG Keith Lopez (6-0, 275, Jr.)
OT Joey Edmonds (6-3, 270, Sr.)*
QB Andrew Angelle (5-11, 170, Sr.)
FB Ramon Singleton (6-1, 220, Jr.)
Defense
DT Braiden Dugas (5-10, 265, Sr.)*
DT Jayden Hypolite (6-4, 215, Jr.)
DT Corey Ledet (5-10, 230, Sr.)*
LB Maddox Gore (5-10, 200, Sr.)
LB Cooper David (5-10, 205, Jr.)*
LB Shadosko Hamilton (5-10, 180, Sr.)
CB Emanuel Collins (5-10, 160, Soph.)
CB Kai Alexander (5-7, 155, Sr.)
FS Carson Goulas (5-7, 160, Jr.)*
SS Derrick Collins (5-9, 160, Jr.)*
SS Trovon Babin (5-8, 165, Sr.)
* - Returning starters
Coaches
Head coach: Josh Fontenot (58-39).
Assistant coaches: Paul Moneaux (Offensive Line & Offensive Coordinator), Sam Taulli (Slots), Branson Monrose (WR’s), John Babineaux (Freshman HC, Assistant OL), Andre Boudreaux (Freshman Offensive Assistant), Ben Mouton (Defensive Coordinator), Neil Lowery (Secondary), Mike Stelly (LB’s), Zach Bertrand (DL), Russell Pourciau (Freshman Defensive Coordinator), Jacob Mouton (Defensive Assistant), Culley Holden (Freshman Defensive Assistant), Andrew Constantine (Freshman Offensive Assistant).
2023 Schedule
AUG. 31 NOTRE DAME
Sept. 8 Cecilia
Sept. 14 CARENCRO
Sept. 22 NEW IBERIA
Sept. 29 Barbe
Oct. 5 COMEAUX
Oct. 13 Sulphur
Oct. 20 ACADIANA
Oct. 27 Lafayette
Nov. 3 Sam Houston
2022 Results
Lost Notre Dame 21-13
Beat Cecilia 35-33
Beat Carencro 49-23
Beat New Iberia 37-7
Beat Barbe 30-7
Beat Comeaux 42-6
Beat Sulphur 28-7
Beat Acadiana 22-7
Beat Lafayette 38-19
Beat Sam Houston 49-21
Playoffs
Beat Northshore 35-14
Lost Zachary 48-37
Last 5 years
2022: 10-2
2021: 7-4
2020: 3-4
2019: 6-5