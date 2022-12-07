Southside scored the go-ahead goal with less than two minutes remaining in the match to prevent Teurlings Catholic from completing the comeback in its 3-2 victory on Tuesday night.
The Sharks jumped on Teurlings early scoring two goals in the first 30 minutes to make the score 2-0, but Teurlings was able to level the score in the second half with the help of two penalties.
“You know, it is what it is. It happens, but I thought the boys did a good job to overcome it and put themselves in a position to finish the game off,” Southside coach Josh Saboe said.
Tallon Stansbury scored the winning goal after being played through by a well-weighted ball by the Southside midfield.
“Oh man, I thought I missed it. I hit it as hard as I could, and when it just went in, I felt great,” Stansbury said.
Kaden Derouen and Carlos Carpenter both scored in the game and Derouen also had an assist.
“You know you always have a good player or two that can make things happen but if you can integrate the rest of the team with those players it makes things way more difficult for other teams to defend. So, not keying on one player is good for us,” Saboe said.
The Sharks players know that it’s not going to be enough for two players to carry them to their district championship aspirations with tough teams like Acadiana and Lafayette as competition, according to Derouen.
“At the end of the day it’s not just about one player either though, I do feel like I bring a lot to the table, but I also know that without the full team, we can’t get anything accomplished,” Derouen said.
Teurlings coach Steven Divine was proud of the team's resilience to come back from a 2-0 deficit, and his team will take lessons from the loss to help them throughout the rest of the season.
“We still have a long season to go so it’s good to see them keep their heads up as we keep working and getting a little chemistry,” Divine said.
The Sharks (4-1-1) will look to get three wins in a row against St. Thomas More at home Wednesday.