The message of Southside head football coach Josh Fontenot following his team’s 49-46 victory over the Cecilia Bulldogs on Friday night was pretty simple yet somehow fitting.
“I don’t know if I’ve been prouder of a group of kids than I am tonight,” he said.
The contest pitted two outstanding offenses against each other and lived up to the billing.
Southside was able to run the football with great success against Cecilia to the tune of over 500 yards on the ground, including three backs going over 100 yards.
Vernel Joseph led the way with 191 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Joseph’s big run came in the second quarter with a 66-yard scamper that put the Sharks within a touchdown of their opponent.
Cecilia had its fair share of success on the ground tonight. Quarterback Diesel Solari had 110 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Solari also connected on a pair of touchdowns in the air in this high-scoring affair.
However, the biggest play of the night may be the one that sealed the deal for Southside. With the Bulldogs down three and driving late, Khi Alexander jumped a route to intercept Solari and seal the deal for the Sharks, getting their second win of the season and coming on the road in a hostile environment.
“That is hard,” Fontenot said following the win. “We couldn’t smell a stop and we weren’t playing with any intensity in the first half. We really stunk it up. For Coach Mouton (Defensive Coordinator Ben Mouton), his staff, and our kids on defense to step up and respond to it instantly, then you get the critical turnover late. I couldn’t be happier with that side of the ball.”
Southside had dominant offensive performances from two more of their running backs. Collin Fabacher got 141 yards on eight carries and two trips to the end zone, including a 69-yard run and a 43-yard run. Ramon Singleton also contributed in a big way, soaking up 27 carries and 116 yards for Fontenot’s offense. The junior running back also had a touchdown on the night.
The key for Southside going into the week was limiting the turnovers, as they turned the ball over five times against the Bulldogs a year ago but still managed to win the game 35-33. The Sharks were able to limit turnovers tonight but still gave up more than their coaching staff would like.
“The stress all week was no turnovers,” Fontenot said. “We gave up the two fumbles, but you have to give credit to Cecilia. They hit us hard and knocked the ball free, so it wasn’t like we handed it to them. Great plays by them that we were able to overcome tonight, but still, we can’t keep doing that.”
Rain was also a factor in the turnovers tonight as a slippery ball was a big problem in stretches tonight. Fontenot and the Southside Sharks will look to build off this dominant rushing performance when they host Carencro next Thursday night in a District 3-5A contest.