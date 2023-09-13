ST. MARTINVILLE – Nearly a year ago to the date, the Southside Sharks put District 3-5A on notice that there was a new contender in the district.
And they did so by throttling the Carencro Bears on the road 49-23.
That win over the Bears was the first of eight in district play, igniting an undefeated run to the school’s first District 3-5A championship.
“There’s no more sneaking up on anybody,” Sharks coach Josh Fontenot said. “But that is something that we have earned. It’s something that we must be proud of. Not being able to sneak up on anyone is not something we’re going to shy away from.”
The Sharks (2-0) will begin defense of their district championship when they play host to the Bears (2-0) in a battle of unbeatens at 7 p.m. on Thursday at St. Martinville.
“It’s a big game because it is us versus Carencro and that is something I can say proudly,” Fontenot said. “We have put ourselves as a school where it is a big game. The first couple of years it wasn’t a big game because we didn’t really compete. It has district implications, so yeah it is a big game.”
For the Bears, avenging last year's loss tops the motivation list.
“Oh, the kids know,” Bears coach Tony Courville said with a chuckle. “The kids themselves probably have had this date circled a while back. They understand what happened last year. There was enough of them on the football team last year who played in that game.”
After dominating opposing offenses a year ago, the Sharks' defense hasn't been as dominating this season.
Fontenot attributes that to several factors including injuries, inexperience, and inconsistency.
“Defensively, it has been a little bit of a struggle for us,” Fontenot said. “Against Notre Dame, we had some penalties that extended drives, but I thought we played well. Against Cecilia, we didn’t play very well. Well, we didn’t play well in the first half. I thought we played better in the second half.
"We’ve just been inconsistent and part of it has been due to personnel inconsistencies. We have had to move guys around and we have players playing in positions that they aren’t familiar with. It has been a struggle.”
If that trend doesn't end, it could be a long night against Carencro's explosive offense.
The Bears defeated Alexandria 46-26 before routing Barbe in the 3-5A opener 60-14 behind a record-breaking performance by quarterback Chantz Babineaux, who passed for a school record six touchdowns.
“They haven’t really been challenged so far this season,” Fontenot said. “The scores don’t lie.”
Babineaux has been a huge reason for the Bears’ offensive explosion as the sophomore has completed 30 of 44 passes for 610 yards and 11 touchdowns.
In addition to Babineaux, the Bears have received strong performances from Cashmire Batiste, who has 239 yards and two touchdowns rushing and five receptions for 220 yards and four touchdowns, and Austin Dyson, who has eight receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
“First of all, our offensive line is young in the realm of experience,” Courville said. “But they have definitely come together a lot quicker than I anticipated. Cashmire has been playing lights out, our receivers have been playing great and Chantz has been good. Chantz is still a work in progress, but he is coming along very well.”
Defensively, the Bears will have their hands full against Southside's potent rushing game. A week ago, it produced 530 yards behind Vernel Joseph (16-191, 2 TDs), Colin Fabacher (8-141, 2 TDs), Ramon Singleton (27-116, 1 TD) and Andrew Angelle (8-86, 2 TDs).
“Southside is physical on both sides of the football,” Courville said. “They have some bruising running backs with speed and wiggle to them. They are all playing pretty good. It’s going to be a good game between two good teams.”