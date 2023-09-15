ST. MARTINVILLE If the Carencro-Southside high school football game played on Thursday night in St. Martinville would have been a playoff game, many people likely would have remembered it for decades.
Alas, it was a Thursday night game played in the third week of the regular season, so unfortunately, it won't likely be a classic for many.
Carencro's Cashmire Batiste scored on a 3-yard with only 13 remaining to lift the Bears to an exciting 19-14 District 3-5A win over the Southside Sharks, in a matchup of unbeatens.
For Carencro, the win avenged a 48-23 setback to Southside last year, while putting a end to the Sharks' 11-game regular season win streak, which dated back to Week 2 of last season.
"That was really a heck of a football game, between two really good teams," Carencro Tony Courville said. "We really hadn't gone through much adversity this year, but Southside, who is really well-coached, and who has some really good players, really gave us all we wanted. But I'm so proud of our team, for sticking together and believing in a really tough football game."
"The effort was amazing tonight, on both sides," Southside coach Josh Fontenot. "It came down to execution; who could execute better in critical situations, and they did that."
Carencro got on the scoreboard quickly on the second play from scrimmage. Chantz Babineaux connected with Kendrick Bernard with a 77-yard pass, before Batiste ran it in from three yards out on the very next play, giving the Bears a 7-0 lead only 78 seconds into the contest.
Southside tied the game at the 3:35 mark of the second quarter when Ramon Singleton scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 7-7 into intermission.
The Sharks grabbed their first lead of the game at the 5:24 mark of the third quarter when Singleton's 5-yard TD run gave Southside a 14-7 lead.
The Bears got closer at the 7:43 mark of the fourth quarter when Babineaux scored on a 14-yard touchdown run, trimming the deficit to 14-13 after a failed two-point conversion.
Southside had the football inside the Carencro 25 with under 3:00 to play, but a turnover on a third-down play gave the Bears one last chance.
The Bears drove to the Sharks' 3 with no timeouts. Batiste took a pitch from Babineaux and raced to the right corner of the end zone with 13 seconds remaining, giving Carencro the 19-14 lead, and the eventual victory.
"We had to use our last timeout, so the plan was to hurry up and get lined up and spike the ball if we didn't score a touchdown on the play," Courville said. "Cashmire has been a gamer for us all year long, and we felt good getting him the football in that situation.
"We changed out our offense a little in the second half because we weren't getting all the proper reads, and because they (Southside) was doing such a good job against us. So we went back more to our bread and butter, where we work the middle, then try to get to the outside after that."
Both coaches, who obviously greatly respect one another, feel that the game will only help each other as the season progresses.
"I think this does makes us a better football team, no doubt," Courville. "Going into it, we thought it was going to be a fairly low scoring game, because we know how good they are, how well-coached they are, and how competitive they are. They (Southside) made us a better football team tonight."
"I've always said that when it comes to Coach Courville; I have as much respect for him as any coach in the area," said Fontenot. "They just made one more play than we did, and while we're disappointed, hats off to them."
With the victory, Carencro improved to 3-0, overall, and 1-0 in district play, while Southside slipped to 2-1, and 0-1, respectively.
"Defensively, I thought we really played well, like we're capable of playing," said Fontenot. "Offensively, we didn't win the line of scrimmage the entire game.
"I thought both teams played really well tonight, but unfortunately we came up a little short," Fontenot said. "Now, we just have to bounce back and get ready for NISH (New Iberia next week)."
"It was a good win for our guys, over a really good football team," Courville said. "We still have all of our goals in front of us, and I'm happy where we're at, but we still have to continue to improve, even after tonight."