At the beginning of the girls basketball season, things weren't going well for the Southside Sharks as coach Sean Comeaux's squad lost six of its first eight games by an average of 28 points.
Statistics don't always tell the complete story, however.
Armed with a complete roster, the Sharks won their eighth straight game by topping Highland Baptist 47-40 at home on Tuesday.
"Over the last 13 games, we've won 11 of them," Comeaux said. "There is a chemistry that has developed that we didn't have in the first eight games, whether it was injuries or other problems."
Eymani Key's 15 points paced the Sharks on Tuesday. Karrington Eugene (13 points), Alleyah Kennedy (10) and Tamia Cahee (9) accounted for all of the scoring.
The Sharks profited from their superior height, controlling the glass on both ends of the floor. Eugene (5-foot-11) and Kennedy (6-foot-1) grabbed 14 and 12 rebounds. Key (5-foot-7) and Cahee (5-foot-10) also posed matchup problems.
"Our length really helped us out," Comeaux said. "It limited their second chance buckets. As good as Highland Baptist is, we can't give them more shots."
Southside (13-8), which led by at least nine points after each of the first three quarters, withstood the Bears' fourth quarter comeback bid.
The Sharks scored the first two buckets of the fourth quarter to go up 42-28. Highland Baptist (11-8) responded with a 12-3 run to climb within 45-40 on Yvette Olivier's 3-pointer with under a minute remaining.
M'Kiyiah Olivier made two 3-pointers and Kiara Comeaux added another to fuel the Bears' rally. Key sank two free throws to clinch the win.
"Highland Baptist's guards are so good that when they start getting hot, it's hard to play against them," Comeaux said. "Kudos to them. They're a solid team, but we have to learn that even if someone is shooting that well, to possess the ball at the end of the game.
"We have to be able to take a lead of 12 or 13 points and not let them get closer because we're not possessing the ball."
The Sharks notched their biggest win of the season by downing a Dutchtown team that was 18-2 on Jan. 6. Eugene scored 14 points, followed by Key and Kennedy with 10 apiece.
"That was a huge power point game," Comeaux said. "Their starting point guard (Nia Miller) has six scholarship offers. We played a great game and got introduced to a playoff atmosphere before we have to play district opponents in a similar atmosphere."
The Sharks open District 3-5A play at home on Friday against Sam Houston (11-14). Lafayette High (12-3), Barbe (17-3), Acadiana (17-5), Sulphur (14-5), New Iberia (15-7), Carencro (6-6) and Comeaux (3-10) round out the district.
Southside's success is even more impressive considering the Sharks are without Hannah Mouton and Maddyx Guidry. Mouton, a junior who is ranked as the No. 8 player in Louisiana by LGRBasketball, is out for the season with an injury, as is the 6-foot-0 Guidry.
The Sharks lost another standout when sophomore guard Brynnan Boyd transferred to St. Thomas More.
"I told myself at the beginning of the year, we have what we have," Comeaux said. "We're going to make it work, figure out our identity, which we did, and that's working for us."