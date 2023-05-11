Westgate High’s Payton Morvant admits when he first began participating in Special Olympics, he just wanted to win.
His focus on winning sometimes deprived him of the enjoyment of the games — especially when he wasn’t victorious.
“I used to be competitive,” Morvant said. “I used to try to win and wanted to win, but when I would lose at something I would get upset and it bothered me a lot.”
Morvant determined he needed a change in his mindset. Doing so actually made him more successful — and the competition has been more enjoyable.
Known for being the first to offer a “GG” (good game) to others whether he wins or loses, Morvant is the only student to bowl a perfect game on the Wii during physical education class.
“I definitely feel different about it,” Morvant said. “I had to tell myself that I was out there to have fun, and it has definitely made it more enjoyable. I’m not bothered as much anymore when I don’t win. Over the years I’ve grown a lot, and my opinion about losing has become better.”
Morvant, whose favorite sport is basketball, is the Acadiana Advocate Special Olympics Boys Athlete of the Year.
“I am definitely proud of myself,” said Morvant, who has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the Beta Club. “I didn’t expect that to happen. It was a good surprise. I was excited when my mom told me.”