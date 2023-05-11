Delcambre High’s C’Na Landry is not one to shy away from a challenge nor competition.
In fact, she embraces them.
So, although she was participating in Special Olympics for the first time this year, it was no surprise that Landry wasn’t the least bit intimidated.
“It was my first year competing and I decided to do it because I have a lot of friends doing it,” Landry said. “I’m also really good at it, and I like to compete.”
Landry, a graduating senior with a 3.44 GPA, is a member of the Panthers’ cheerleading squad. Landry said her favorite sport to compete in is the 50-minute run.
“I like going fast,” Landry said. “When I’m running, I’m trying to beat all the other people. I also like to have fun.”
Landry's athletic and academic achievements have led to recognition as the Acadiana Advocate Star of Stars Special Olympics girls athlete of the year.
“Oh, it feels amazing and exciting all at the same time,” Landry said. “When my mom told me, I was surprised.”
Landry possesses a never-give-up attitude. Known for being a quick learner and a team-first player, Landry prides herself on being supportive of her teammates. She's often be heard giving words of encouragement to anyone who needs it.
Asked what advice she'd give someone considering competition in the Special Olympics, she replied: “I would tell them to try your hardest. And to be nice, and to be happy.”