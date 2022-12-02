CECILIA St. Martinville players held their breath as a Rayne half-court shot rattled in and out as time expired giving the Tigers a dramatic 47-44 win Thursday night.
St. Martinville advanced in the opening round of the inaugural Dog Pound classic in a nail-biter over the Wolves, thanks mostly to clutch free throw shooting and stout defense throughout.
“We had a game where we missed eight [free throws] in a row," SMSH coach Ihmaru Jones said. "So, it was good that we made them tonight that secured the victory,” Jones said.
The Tigers relied on a variety of scorers in the victory with Jayvyn Duncan leading with 12 points and Raytyrion Narcisse and Jevion Sam each scoring 10 points.
“Spreading the ball around lets us avoid being predictable on offense and helps us not settle for difficult shots,” Jones said.
Brian Brown led the Wolves in scoring with 17 and scored 11 in the fourth quarter, almost completing the Rayne comeback with his half-court shot.
The Tigers gave up 12 offensive rebounds to the Wolves and Jones hoped that his team would improve blocking out as they continue in the tournament and into the regular season.
“If you give up a lot of second chance opportunities, you’re gonna find yourself in some difficult games, like tonight,” Jones said. “It really comes down to effort. That’s one thing we should never have to question is the effort.”
The Tigers' effectiveness from the free-throw line comes from preparation in practice.
“They should be making them because we shoot 100 free throws every day in practice,” Delian Mallery said.
St. Martinville will face the Cecilia in the next round of the tournament Friday and Jones hopes his team will play a cleaner game against a more difficult opponent.
The Tigers had 16 turnovers in the game with the majority coming in the second half allowing Rayne to stay in the game in the fourth quarter.
“We just need to execute better and cut out some of those turnovers if we want to accomplish what we came here to do,” Jones said.