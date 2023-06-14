The Arizona State football program continued to strengthen its Louisiana pipeline when the Sun Devils acquired a verbal commitment from St. Martinville receiver Cullen Charles on Saturday.
The Sun Devils, who have seven Louisiana natives on their 2023 roster, first learned of Charles from the University of Oklahoma coaching staff when he impressed at their camp earlier this month.
Although the Sooners had already filled their quota of commitments at the receiver position, multiple staff members reached out to Arizona State about Charles.
"They got more than one phone call about me," Charles said. "The Oklahoma coaches were blowing up his (ASU receiver coach Ra'Shaad Samples) phone, telling him he had to see this kid."
Charles said Samples turned on his highlight tape and then immediately got in contact with Charles to extend a scholarship offer, along with an invitation to visit ASU's campus over the weekend.
"They were really trying to get me down there for a visit," Charles said. "They only had one more spot for a receiver commitment, and they wanted me for it. Coach Samples said that once I got there, I was going to love it."
The Sun Devils are in their first year under 33-year-old head coach Kenny Dillingham, who signed 20 players in his first recruiting class. Four of ASU's five highest-ranked signees are from Louisiana. Charles met his future quarterback, highly-touted incoming freshman Jaden Rashada, during the visit to Tempe.
"I enjoyed being around the head coach," Charles said. "He's amazing. They have a young group on the coaching staff that can really relate to me."
Samples, who is only 28, served as running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 with previous stops at SMU and Texas. At SMU, Samples was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator before earning a promotion to assistant head coach in 2021.
"Coach Dillingham sat me down on Saturday and talked about the things I'd be doing there," Charles said. "My mom gave me a look that showed she loved it. My dad had a great time. I was like, 'let's do it.' This is where I want to be."
The Sun Devils are expected to employ a wide-open offense under Dillingham, an ASU alum who served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oregon, Florida State and Auburn.
"It feels good to commit to a Power-Five school in the PAC-12," Charles said. "It's a relief. I was stressing about where I was going to go. I just have to keep working hard and stay humble."
Charles plans to be in attendance for multiple home games at Arizona State, which kicks off the season by hosting Southern Utah on Aug. 31. Additional home games include Oklahoma State, USC, Oregon, Arizona and Colorado. Charles was hosted on his visit by receiver Jordan Tyson, a Colorado transfer.