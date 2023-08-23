What we know
St. Martinville seems to never run out of talented skill players. Running back Steven Blanco, receiver Cullen Charles and quarterback Kaden Zenon return for their senior seasons to lead the way.
Blanco rushed for 2,300 yards last year, averaging more than 12 yards per carry and was named The Acadiana Advocate All-Metro Small School Outstanding Player. The four-year starter and UL commitment might surpass those numbers toting the ball behind an offensive line that returns four starters and averages 298 pounds.
"We're going to give him the ball as much as we can," coach Vince DeRouen said. "Blanco had an outstanding summer. He looks better than ever."
The Tigers will mix in plenty of pass plays. Zenon averaged more than 20 yards per completion last season and was intercepted only four times while totaling 2,000 yards through the air.
Leading receiver Harvey Broussard is now at UL, which could result in Cullen Charles having his best season to date. Charles racked up 800 yards receiving as a junior.
What we don't know
While the Tigers are long on talent, DeRouen said they're short on depth. Zenon's predecessor at quarterback, Tanner Harrison, was a 1,000-yard rusher as a senior, but the St. Martinville staff has a different mindset with Zeno.
DeRouen said he would prefer the 5-foot-11, 150-pounder get rid of the football quickly in lieu of scrambling and taking big hits.
"We feel good about our skill players," he said. "We just wish we had a little more depth. If we don't stay healthy, we'll have to go to ninth and 10th graders who aren't ready for varsity football."
DeRouen said another concern is how the defense will perform against the run. Three of four starters are back up front. DeRouen said expects big things from junior linemen Konnor Wiltz and Landon Rhone. Wiltz has the athleticism to wreak havoc as a pass rusher.
How we see it
The Tigers have had a grip on District 6-3A and should be considered the clear-cut favorite again. Last year, St. Martinville rebounded from a 1-4 start to post a 5-0 record in district.
The four regular-season losses cost St. Martinville in the playoff bracket. As a No. 11 seed, they had to travel to eventual state champion Lutcher in the second round.
The first four games are challenging. Westgate, Cecilia and Notre Dame appear to be reloading, and all three defeated the Tigers last year. Breaux Bridge, which is the third opponent, is coming off an inspiring playoff run with the bulk of its 2022 team intact.
Players to watch
Steven Blanco RB, 5-10, 210, Sr.
St. Martinville opponents will breathe a sigh of relief when Blanco moves onto the next level. The tailback has a stocky build with breakaway speed, a combination that has been brutally effective.
Cullen Charles WR, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Another multiyear starter, Charles is ready for his opportunity as the No. 1 receiver. The Arizona State commitment has a tight relationship with his quarterback, which should pay dividends downfield.
Delian Mallery FS, 6-0, 175, Sr.
The team leader in tackles last year, Mallery is a three-year starter who also excels on the basketball court. He has great awareness and instincts in the secondary.
Kaden Zenon QB, 5-11, 150, Sr.
DeRouen praises his Zenon's arm strength and football savvy. The second-year starter is a film junky who studies and dissects opposing defenses.
Dillan Phillips G, 5-11, 285, Sr.
The hard-nosed, aggressive Phillips knows only one speed, and that's full bore.
Projected starters
Offense
WR Cullen Charles (6-1, 185, Sr.)*
WR Markarrie Narcisse (6-2, 180, Jr.)*
WR Kervin Fontenette (5-10, 150, Soph.)
TE Dillon Porter (6-0, 220, Sr.)
T Donavence Hebert (6-1, 285, Sr.)
G Kendrick Francis (5-9, 300, Sr.)*
C Willie Leblanc (5-8, 260, Jr.)*
G Dylan Phillips (5-11, 285, Sr.)*
T Raylan Cox (6-5, 340, Sr.)*
QB Kaden Zenon (5-11, 150, Sr.)*
RB Steven Blanco (5-10, 210, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Konnor Wiltz (6-2, 215, Sr.)*
DT Landon Rhone (6-1, 280, Jr.)*
DT Danrick Lee (6-2, 285, Sr.)*
DE Christian Cleary (5-11, 200, Soph.)
LB Touree Mallery 5-8, 210, Sr.)*
LB Ashlon Smitth (5-10, 205, Jr.)
CB Marcus Eichelberger (5-11, 155, Jr.)*
CB Jamari Bernard (5-11, 180, Sr.)
FS Delian Mallery (6-0, 175, Sr.)*
SS Payton Nelson (5-6, 150, Soph.)
SS Kyrie Frasisco (6-1, 195, Soph.)
* Returning starter
Coaches
Head coach: Vincent DeRouen (149-75 overall, 61-33 at SMHS).
Assistant coaches: Damon DeRouen (DC), Jack Phillips (OC), Kyle Poirier, Jordan Guidry, Paul Phillips, Canan Leon, Washington
2023 schedule
Sept. 1 CECILIA
Sept. 8 Notre Dame
Sept. 15 BREAUX BRIDGE
Sept. 22 Westgate
Sept. 29 LAFAYETTE
Oct. 6 ERATH
Oct. 13 ST. CHARLES
Oct. 20 Kaplan
Oct. 27 ABBEVILLE
Nov. 3 Crowley
2022 results
Lost to Cecilia 35-33
Lost to Notre Dame 35-14
Beat Breaux Bridge 41-13
Lost to Westgate 55-20
Lost to Lafayette 44-41
Beat Erath 45-28
Beat St. Charles 35-25
Beat Kaplan 34-14
Beat Abbeville 42-19
Beat Crowley 42-16
Playoffs
Beat DeRidder 28-7
Lost to Lutcher 49-33
Past five years
2022: 7-5
2021: 11-3
2020: 8-3
2019: 5-6
2018: 12-1